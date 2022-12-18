Read full article on original website
MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Busy Mets add backup infielder Mendick (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets can only go so long without making a transaction. Less than a day after agreeing to terms with infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year contract, per sources, and barely an hour after trading catcher James McCann to the Orioles, the Mets struck again on Wednesday with a one-year, $1 million deal for infielder Danny Mendick, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the contract, which will be New York’s 10th free-agent signing of the winter.
MLB
3 predictions for the Astros' '23 season
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.
MLB
Hedges' fit in Pittsburgh more than just on the field
PITTSBURGH -- Austin Hedges was raised in Southern California. He spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his Major League career in San Diego. But for the California kid, the decision to sign with the Pirates represents something of a homecoming. “It starts with family roots,” Hedges said. Hedges, who...
MLB
Friars find flexibility, lefty bat in deal with Carpenter
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, the Padres announced on Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
MLB
Mets trade McCann to Orioles for player to be named
NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen has committed to a historic player payroll in 2023 ... but he’s at least receiving a bit of a rebate. The Mets traded catcher James McCann and cash late Wednesday night to the Orioles for a player to be named. To rid themselves of the underperforming McCann, a source said, the Mets agreed to pay $19 million of the $24 million remaining on the catcher’s four-year contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. But it will actually save the Mets $8 million due to the smaller Competitive Balance Tax bill that will result.
MLB
Verlander sold on Mets' 'championship-standard' vision
NEW YORK -- Before Kodai Senga arrived on the scene, and before Brandon Nimmo committed his baseball life to Queens, before David Robertson and José Quintana and Omar Narváez hopped on board, there was nothing in Flushing but a fragmentary roster that Jacob deGrom was about to reject. In prior years, that sort of problem might have been unsolvable to the Mets, who haven’t always had the easiest time recruiting free agents to play at Citi Field.
MLB
Whom did the Brewers acquire in their recent three-way trade? Breaking down the blockbuster return
The Brewers made a major splash last Monday afternoon, acquiring a 2022 MLB All-Star and two pitchers in a three-team deal with the A’s and the Braves. After the dust settled, Milwaukee received three new additions: All-Star catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager. Leaving...
MLB
Why Correa’s deal with the Giants fell apart
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants has fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.
MLB
Orioles acquire veteran catcher McCann from Mets
The Orioles checked off another item on their offseason to-do list on Wednesday night. This time, they went to the trade market to fill one of the holes on their roster. Baltimore announced it acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later. The 32-year-old will serve as the O’s backup catcher behind Adley Rutschman.
MLB
Cruz sustains left ankle injury in LIDOM action (source)
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz sustained a left ankle injury while playing with Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League, a source told MLB.com. On Wednesday, general manager Ben Cherington said he believes the injury to be minor. “He does have some swelling. He’s not going to play...
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
Judge's record deal with Yanks official
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. Judge and his wife, Samantha,...
MLB
5 takeaways from stunning Correa news
Uh, whoa. Like the rest of you, I woke up Wednesday morning to a December surprise unlike any in recent baseball memory. Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants before a physical that reportedly raised some red flags, is now apparently going to be … a New York Met?
MLB
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Padres agree to contract with catcher Severino (source)
The Padres and free agent catcher Pedro Severino have reached an agreement on a split contract, a source told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell on Monday. It will pay him $1.95 million if he reaches the Major Leagues and includes $550,000 in performance incentives, according to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a two-year, $17 million deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was...
MLB
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal
ATLANTA -- Jordan Luplow’s defensive skills earned him a chance to crack the Braves’ outfield mix next year. Luplow signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Braves on Monday. As things currently stand, the 29-year-old outfielder will come to Spring Training with a chance to battle for the left field spot. But there’s always a chance another outfielder could be added before the season starts.
MLB
This A's signing seems like destiny
OAKLAND -- The way that Trevor May described his connection with the Bay Area during his introductory Zoom call with local media on Monday, it almost seemed as if his signing with the A’s this offseason was destiny. Though he grew up in the Pacific Northwest, May holds an...
