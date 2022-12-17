Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
Illini Close Out Non-Conference Schedule as Florida Atlantic Visits
ILLINOIS (10-2; 1-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-1, 1-0) Date | Time Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 | 12 p.m. CT. Promotions Holiday Game | Cookie Cutter Giftbag | Pictures with Santa | Teddy Bear Toss. Live Stream B1G+ | Watch. Live Stats StatBroadcast. Illinois Starters Last Game. Pos. No. Name Ht....
fightingillini.com
Bryant’s Triple-Double Powers Fighting Illini Past Florida Atlantic
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois women's basketball closed out its non-conference slate with an undefeated 7-0 mark at home as the Fighting Illini triumphed over Florida Atlantic, 81-46, at the State Farm Center on Wednesday afternoon. Genesis Bryant posted her first career triple-double during the victory as the junior tallied a team-best 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
fightingillini.com
Braggin' Rights at Stake Thursday in St. Louis
McBride Homes Braggin' Rights: #16 ILLINOIS (8-3) vs. Missouri (10-1) Television SEC Network (Tom Hart & John Sundvold) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Dec. 20) G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. 8.1 3.9 2.1 11 pts, career-high 7 reb vs Penn St. G 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 6-6 225...
fightingillini.com
Diana Brown Named CSC Academic All-American
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Capping off a historic career in the Orange and Blue, Illinois volleyball's Diana Brown was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America® First Team selection, the organization announced on Wednesday. Brown, a masters student studying Community Health, started every match this season for...
fightingillini.com
Bielema Signs New Six-Year Contract
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has signed a new six-year contract through at least the end of the 2028 season, Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. The agreement is pending University of Illinois Board of Trustees approval at its meeting in January. Bielema has...
fightingillini.com
Perrin Joins Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Tuesday the addition of Zacharie Perrin. The 6-10, 220-pound forward from Grandfontaine, France will join the program immediately, providing talent and depth to the Illini frontcourt. "We're excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career...
fightingillini.com
Young, Manos Dive New Best on Final Day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Fighting Illini diving team finished up their three day stay at the Auburn Diving Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Platform dive was the final event. There were only finals scores today, no prelim round. Four Illini dove on the final day: Senior Erin Young, junior...
fightingillini.com
Scholar Athlete of the Week | Danny Braunagel
Dec. 5 - 11, 2022. Danny Braunagel | R-JR., Wrestling | Major: Management. Danny Braunagel continued his impressive start to the 2022-23 season by posting a pair of wins for the No. 19-ranked Illini in the team's home-opening dual split vs Chattanooga and No. 17 Pitt, on Dec. 3 at State Farm Center.
