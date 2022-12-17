CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois women's basketball closed out its non-conference slate with an undefeated 7-0 mark at home as the Fighting Illini triumphed over Florida Atlantic, 81-46, at the State Farm Center on Wednesday afternoon. Genesis Bryant posted her first career triple-double during the victory as the junior tallied a team-best 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

