Auburn, ME

lcnme.com

Tuesday night basketball scores

Lincoln Academy boys sent the Raiders packing Tuesday night (Dec. 20) 69-59. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar with 28 (4-3’s, 10 for 11 at foul line), Tyson Ball 14, Tucker Stiles 12 and Lucas Houghton 11. Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin 32 (7-3’s) and Jason Reynolds 22 (12 for 13 at foul line).
WINSLOW, ME
95.9 WCYY

Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine

If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
mainebiz.biz

An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’

Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
BATH, ME
mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
YAHOO!

Suspect from Sabattus standoff arrested in Waterville after more than a month of searching

Dec. 20—Diego Martinez, the subject of a manhunt involving a multitude of police agencies over the past month and a half, has been captured in Waterville. Police had been searching for Martinez on a variety of charges since Nov. 11 when a car crashed through a garage door while state police surrounded a Sabattus home. The suspect led pursuers on three chases over the next 12 hours.
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday

Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
AUGUSTA, ME

