Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Related
lcnme.com
Tuesday night basketball scores
Lincoln Academy boys sent the Raiders packing Tuesday night (Dec. 20) 69-59. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar with 28 (4-3’s, 10 for 11 at foul line), Tyson Ball 14, Tucker Stiles 12 and Lucas Houghton 11. Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin 32 (7-3’s) and Jason Reynolds 22 (12 for 13 at foul line).
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
Café Louis Named Best New Restaurant in 2022 by the Portland Press Herald
One of South Portland's newest restaurant hot spots received some tremendous accolades to finish out 2022. Congratulations to Café Louis. The Costa Rican-inspired restaurant received high praise from Maine largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald. The Press Herald's food editor Andrew Ross awarded Café Louis the title of the...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Check out these Maine concerts around the holidays
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti, a music writer with the Portland Press Herald, joined us in the 207 studio to talk about upcoming concerts around the state. SHOW: Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew presents a Festive Funky Holiday Hang. WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Dec. 23 at...
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
mainebiz.biz
An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’
Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
Legislature continues to work on keeping Mainers warm this winter
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today in Augusta, lawmakers held a public hearing on an emergency energy bill that proposes sending $450 checks to about 880,000 Maine people. The state legislature is hoping to get checks out to Mainers as early as next month, but not everyone thinks the bill should pass as it is written.
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
themainewire.com
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
WGME
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
themainewire.com
Maine School Hides Staff List After Report on Secret Gender Transition for 13-Year-Old Girl
Officials at a public school in Damariscotta won’t respond to The Maine Wire’s questions about a 26-year-old conditionally licensed social worker who secretly began a gender transition for a 13-year-old girl, but they’ve found time to scrub social media and the school’s website. [RELATED: Public School...
themainewire.com
Questions Linger as $86k in Republican PAC Cash Spent on Staffers, Chairs, Daughter, and Spiteful Refunds
The fate of more than $86,000 in campaign cash left unspent during the 2022 election provides a glimpse of Augusta’s seedy underbelly and the supremely petty dysfunction of the House Republican caucus. The House Republican Fund (HRF), a committee formed in 2002 that has helped Republicans campaign for office...
YAHOO!
Suspect from Sabattus standoff arrested in Waterville after more than a month of searching
Dec. 20—Diego Martinez, the subject of a manhunt involving a multitude of police agencies over the past month and a half, has been captured in Waterville. Police had been searching for Martinez on a variety of charges since Nov. 11 when a car crashed through a garage door while state police surrounded a Sabattus home. The suspect led pursuers on three chases over the next 12 hours.
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
Comments / 0