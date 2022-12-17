Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts to Shedeur Sanders' Big Decision
Wednesday's news that former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will team up with his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado shouldn't have come as a surprise. After all, Deion Sanders brought Shedeur with him to his introductory press conference with the Buffaloes and named him the team's ...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on criticism of his move to Colorado: 'I know my heart'
When Deion Sanders was named the head football coach at Jackson State University on Sept. 21, 2020, he made a promise to athletic director Ashley Robinson. "He asked me to give him at least two years," Sanders told FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe in a candid one-on-one conversation on this week's episode of "Club Shay Shay." "I told him, ‘You got it.'"
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC
The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
herosports.com
5 Takeaways From The 2022 Celebration Bowl
The 2022 HBCU FCS season has officially ended with North Carolina Central outlasting Jackson State 41-34 in overtime, earning the Eagles their first-ever Celebration Bowl victory. The underdog Eagles, led by the game’s Offensive MVP quarterback Davius Richard (274 total yards and 3 total touchdowns) and Defensive MVP cornerback Khalil...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders reacts to criticism for leaving Jackson State, HBCU | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss the criticism Sanders faced when he announced he was leaving HBCU, Jackson State University. When asked about his thoughts on the criticism Deion responded: “People are hurt and when people are hurt often times their first response isn’t the response that should be given. They say things out of emotion and anger, but I listen. Because when a person says stuff out of emotions and anger that’s how they really feel.”
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
