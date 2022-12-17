It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO