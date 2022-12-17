ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Dept.
4d ago

at least it wasn't "wide right" 😅! and whats the big deal, 3 points is better than none. Just saying!

Smeddly
3d ago

Bowl games are a thing of the past unless it’s a championship bowl. With players having the opportunity to opt out of playing and coaches being fired earlier than usual, the games aren’t worth watching. Even the TV announcers are so bad that it’s hard to watch or listen to. I predict that the non champion bowl games will be extinct in 5 years or less.

Joe Nameth
3d ago

transfer portal guys and sit for the money guys gonna see a lot of sad things in bowl games now

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent

It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
EUGENE, OR

