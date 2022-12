Southern California added another offensive weapon for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, landing Arizona transfer Dorian Singer on Monday. Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving yards in 2022 with 1,105 in 12 games for the Wildcats. He was a second-team all-conference selection and becomes the third former Arizona player to commit to the Trojans this month, joining defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.

