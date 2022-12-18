Read full article on original website
Ron Jacobs
4d ago
Well deserved those men have earned it good job gentlemen CONGRATULATIONS
Reply(7)
9
David Maladecki
4d ago
Games are won and lost in the trenches!Good work men!!! Go Blue!
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina
Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant
Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
Comments / 29