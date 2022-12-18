Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 3
DALLAS, TX - Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals against his former team to help propel the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. "I think I scored basically all my points this year against former teams, so it...
NHL
Boldy's 3 points help Wild defeat Ducks for 6th straight win
ANAHEIM -- Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-high sixth straight game, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday. Connor Dewar, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota (19-11-2), which has won 13 straight against Anaheim.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers can't hold third-period lead in loss to Devils
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers surrendered three goals in the third period to let a 2-1 lead turn into a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Florida led New Jersey 47-35 in scoring chances. "We've got to finish some plays...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Bratt, Devils Pull Off 3rd Period Comeback Win to Snap Skid | GAME STORY
New Jersey scored three third-period goals to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win. The Devils snapped their six-game winless streak (0-5-1) with a 4-2 victory against Florida Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena.Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils, as did Yegor Sharangovich and Tomas Tatar. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.
NHL
MTL@COL: Game recap
DENVER -- Jake Allen starred in goal, but Canadiens fell 2-1 in overtime to the defending Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday. It was Montreal's first game against former Hab Artturi Lehkonen since dealing the 27-year-old to the Avs last spring. The Canadiens opened the scoring for a second consecutive game...
NHL
Recap: Third Period Sinks Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Minnesota
Mason McTavish scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Dostal made 38 saves, but the Minnesota Wild earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-3 on the season and 5-8-0 on home ice. McTavish put the Ducks ahead early...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
Rantanen Buries OT Winner as Avalanche Top Canadiens 2-1
Mikko Rantanen scored the overtime winner as Colorado defeated Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche continue to pick up points as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche concluded their five-game homestand (4-1-0). Colorado is now 18-11-2 on the season.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Predators
Chicago falls 4-2 to Nashville for their eighth straight loss. After Chicago scored two goals in the second period to push themselves into the lead of 2-1, Nashville's Matt Duchene would tie things up with five seconds left in the second period. From there, the Predators would go on to...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
RECAP: Rasmussen's four-point night pushes Red Wings past Lightning, 7-4
A day after head coach Derek Lalonde admitted his club was battling confidence issues, Michael Rasmussen's four-point night helped the Detroit Red Wings snap a six-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron also...
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of "over-seasoning" his prospects in order to make sure they are ready when it comes time to step up to the NHL, so trusting Johnston would be able to handle the pressure was a big leap.
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Bedard impressing NHL stars before World Junior Championship
Projected top pick in 2023 Draft ready to grow reputation for Canada at Under-20 tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled due to impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
Comments / 0