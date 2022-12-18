ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Eastern Progress

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Ostendorp earned Academic All-District honors earlier this month from College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) and was named Arizona’s student-athlete valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class. Ostendorp, an aerospace engineering major, averaged 45.5...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona to open 2023 baseball season against No. 5 Tennessee in Scottsdale

Arizona will open the 2023 baseball season on national TV against one of the top programs in the country. The UA will face Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale. The game between the Wildcats and Volunteers – the No. 1-ranked team entering last year’s NCAA Tournament – will be broadcast on MLB Network. It will have a first pitch of 6 p.m. from Salt River Fields.
KNOXVILLE, TN

