Arizona will open the 2023 baseball season on national TV against one of the top programs in the country. The UA will face Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale. The game between the Wildcats and Volunteers – the No. 1-ranked team entering last year’s NCAA Tournament – will be broadcast on MLB Network. It will have a first pitch of 6 p.m. from Salt River Fields.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO