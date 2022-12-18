A man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, Radar has learned.Houston police announced the arrest of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, in connection to the Feb. 25 murder of Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, in Houston. Williams is facing a murder charge in the 185th State District Court.The incident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Police found the rapper in a ditch with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Snootie Wild's social media pages state that he died the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO