ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them

Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy