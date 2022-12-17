Maze Hearing & Balance, LLC in Urbana is seeking nominations for local people in need of hearing aids. “As we reflect on the many blessings we’ve experienced this year, we recognize not everyone has been so fortunate,” said Heather Smith, Owner/Doctor of Audiology at Maze Hearing & Balance LLC, in a prepared statement. “That’s why we’ve partnered with ReSound in the Gift of Hearing campaign to donate a pair of premium hearing aids to a member of our community that has been faced with hardship. Know someone in need? Make 2023 the year your loved one celebrates better hearing by nominating him or her to receive a pair of ReSound OMNIA hearing aids. Please submit your nomination (200 words or less) with recipient name, address, phone number and county of residence via email to [email protected] Deadline to respond is Jan. 2, 2023. Recipient will be notified by Jan. 6.”

URBANA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO