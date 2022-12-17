Read full article on original website
Urbana Citizen
UPDATED: UMC invites everyone to Christmas Eve; live Nativity cancelled
Due to extreme cold temperatures, the Urbana United Methodist Church has canceled the live Nativity during the church’s Christmas Eve on Main Street celebration. In place of the live Nativity, from 6 to 7 p.m., all are invited to join in singing Christmas carols inside the church at 238 N. Main St., Urbana. Hot drinks will be served.
Urbana Citizen
Caring Kitchen thanks community
On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors and myself, I would like to thank everyone who made our Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal so successful. With the help of many food donors, food preparers, delivery people and in-house volunteers, we were able to provide hot and delicious Thanksgiving meals to 520 residents of Champaign County.
Greenville apparel company donates shirts to local schools
After some inspiration and a generous donation, Mary Francis is making shirts and giving them to Beavercreek and Versailles students.
Urbana Citizen
Hearing aids to be given
Maze Hearing & Balance, LLC in Urbana is seeking nominations for local people in need of hearing aids. “As we reflect on the many blessings we’ve experienced this year, we recognize not everyone has been so fortunate,” said Heather Smith, Owner/Doctor of Audiology at Maze Hearing & Balance LLC, in a prepared statement. “That’s why we’ve partnered with ReSound in the Gift of Hearing campaign to donate a pair of premium hearing aids to a member of our community that has been faced with hardship. Know someone in need? Make 2023 the year your loved one celebrates better hearing by nominating him or her to receive a pair of ReSound OMNIA hearing aids. Please submit your nomination (200 words or less) with recipient name, address, phone number and county of residence via email to [email protected] Deadline to respond is Jan. 2, 2023. Recipient will be notified by Jan. 6.”
Urbana Citizen
Boggses celebrating 65 years
David and Martha (Stallsmith) Boggs of Urbana are celebrating their 65th anniversary on Dec. 22. They were married on that date in 1957 at the Urbana United Methodist Church by the Rev. Warren Bright. They are the parents of two children, Mike and Beth, and grandparents to Bo and Ben.
Urbana Citizen
Mercy Health Foundation reports record turnout for Gala 2022
SPRINGFIELD – The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties reported record turnout for its 2022 Gala, with 515 attendees. “We’re absolutely thrilled so many chose to join us for a truly fun and cheerful event this year, and we continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity and support of our community,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, President of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties. “It’s even more exciting to think that the record turnout will result in crucial funding to help us sustain and grow strong health care programs right here in our own backyard.”
Local Baptist church holds Christmas gift card distribution event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is holding a giveaway for the Christmas season. A release says that St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton will hold a Christmas gift card distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m. at the church in Dayton. “St. Luke wants to bless as […]
Flames erupt from home in Dayton
DAYTON — A house was destroyed by a fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Dayton fire crews were called to a fire showing from a two-story home in the 200 block of Hoch Street around 8 p.m. It is not known if anyone was inside the house at the time...
wyso.org
Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down
On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
2 firefighters hurt, 13 dogs lost due to house fire in Springfield Twp.
SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Two Clark County firefighters were hurt and 13 dogs were lost following a house fire in Springfield Township Sunday night, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters respond to ‘active fire’ in Springfield Twp. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and firefighters...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog looking for a forever home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. She got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Firefighters respond to ‘active fire’ in Springfield Twp.
SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Police and firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in Springfield Township Sunday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters were dispatched to 17 Cherry Drive near US-40 at around 7:50 p.m. on report of an active fire, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.
wyso.org
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
WDTN
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
Cashier speaks out after AMBER Alert suspect spotted at Huber Heights gas station
The Columbus Police Department has released new photos of a Columbus AMBER Alert suspect at a gas station in Huber Heights. Police said Nalah Jackson, was spotted at a gas station in the car she allegedly stole in Columbus. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with a cashier at the...
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.
Homicide units investigate Dayton toddler’s death
Officers responded to a home on north hedges Street for a one-year-old who was having a medical emergency.
WDTN
The Calm on Wednesday before the Winter Storm
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. Counties included are Darke, Miami, Champaign, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan and Wayne IN, mostly along and north of I-70. Wednesday will be quiet for the first day of Winter, solstice at 4:48 pm, but severe winter conditions are likely Thursday night and into Friday.
