ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dennis Gates hopes Kansas loss taught Mizzou lessons for Braggin' Rights Game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his band of Missouri newcomers wouldn’t mind a mulligan after their last rivalry game. Fortunately, they get another shot Thursday. Gates and most of his players had never been part of the Missouri-Kansas Border War, and now 12 days after that clunker at Mizzou Arena, they get their first taste of another historic rivalry in the Braggin’ Rights Game.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri continues tough December schedule with Braggin' Rights

From one neutral site to another, Missouri makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game will air on SEC Network, with tipoff at 8 p.m. Both teams are coming...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drinkwitz comments on Class of 2023 signees

Missouri signed 18 high school recruits, one from junior college and two transfers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers signed every player who was verbally committed to them entering the first day of the signing period, as well as defensive lineman Sam Williams, who decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation

OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance

OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. ​Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha police arrest man in slaying of 20-year-old woman

OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old Karly Wood in November. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wood at a party Nov. 13 near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. At least seven other people, including Davis, were injured when shots were fired at about 4 a.m.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy