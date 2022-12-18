COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his band of Missouri newcomers wouldn’t mind a mulligan after their last rivalry game. Fortunately, they get another shot Thursday. Gates and most of his players had never been part of the Missouri-Kansas Border War, and now 12 days after that clunker at Mizzou Arena, they get their first taste of another historic rivalry in the Braggin’ Rights Game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO