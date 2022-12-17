ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sheboygan baseball legend hit more than 60 home runs twice and earned the nickname 'Unser Choe' playing for the Milwaukee Brewers

SHEBOYGAN - The city's main link to the golden era of professional baseball, Joe Hauser, thrived in both the major and minor leagues, creating some long-standing records. Hauser, who was born in Milwaukee, began his rise in baseball when he was spotted by scouts when he was playing semi-pro ball in Waupun in...
