Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

Starkville boys soccer drops tight match to Northwest Rankin

STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School boys soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss in a tightly contested home match with Northwest Rankin on Wednesday. Holloway Willsey converted two penalty kicks for the Yellow Jackets (10-4). In the girls match, Starkville suffered a 5-0 loss. Starkville’s next match is at...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men keep climbing in AP Poll

STARKVILLE — Just three first-year SEC coaches have started out 11-0 in their careers: John Calipari, Floyd Burdette and Chris Jans. The Bulldogs have stayed unbeaten on the year, narrowly avoiding an upset at home against Nicholls on Saturday. As they’ve stayed unbeaten, their place in the national spotlight...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

No. 15 Bulldogs prepare for non-conference finale v. Drake

STARKVILLE — The mood amongst Mississippi State men’s basketball the past week has become much more tense, but through the chaos of it all, the Bulldogs sit a perfect 11-0. MSU is one of just five undefeated Division 1 teams left in the country and despite close wins against Jackson State on Wednesday and Nicholls on Saturday, they’ve withstood the onslaught and Monday’s AP Poll rewarded them for it.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ahlana Smith scores 23 as Bulldogs coast past Old Dominion

TAMPA, FL – What shooting struggles?. Mississippi State went a long way in working on one of its most persistent problems this season, shooting lights-out in an 83-47 win over Old Dominion to open the Sun Coast Classic on Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs, now 10-2 on the season, shot...
STARKVILLE, MS
LSUCountry

NEWS: Daylen Austin Flips Commitment From LSU to Oregon

Former LSU commit Daylen Austin has flipped to Oregon. The 4-star defensive back had been trending in that direction over the last 90 days and ultimately locked it in on Early Signing Day. Despite Austin’s departure, this LSU program has reeled in an incredible amount of talent on Day 1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Noxubee County, West Point split high-octane basketball doubleheader

MACON — The Noxubee County gymnasium played host to great basketball on Tuesday night, with an audience as energetic and passionate as the players on the court. A local rivalry down U.S. Route 45 went down in Macon between the Tigers girls and boys teams and West Point, and both matchups lived up to the occasion.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Grady’s game-winner powers New Hope boys over Pontotoc

NEW HOPE — It wasn’t quite how New Hope boys basketball head coach Drew McBrayer had written it up, but it worked. The Trojans had gone down-to-the-wire against Pontotoc on Tuesday night, trailing 70-69 with 16.6 seconds remaining. A foul call change during New Hope’s timeout had the...
PONTOTOC, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Remember Mike Leach as a great football coach, but don’t stop there

STARKVILLE – The life of Mike Leach – author, lawyer, professor, deep thinker, pirate and, oh yeah, football coach – was celebrated Tuesday. Leach was so many things it seems unfair to pigeonhole him as a football coach, but he was very successful in that part of life, and it’s how he paid the bills.
STARKVILLE, MS
LSUCountry

Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

2023 QB Rickie Collins Signs Letter of Intent With LSU

Rickie Collins is officially a Tiger. The 4-star quarterback has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another gifted signal-caller to the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback room. Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product adds a different element to this squad, utilizing his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus High School hosts signing day ceremony for current and former Falcons

Three former Falcons football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate ball in a signing day ceremony held Wednesday morning at Columbus High School. Senior Zywan Lacey was joined by East Mississippi Community College stars Steven Cattledge Jr. and Ethan Conner, who opted to hold their signings at their alma mater.
COLUMBUS, MS
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU

Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
BATON ROUGE, LA

