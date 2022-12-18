Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball posts dominant win over New Mexico at Sun Coast Classic
Mississippi State women’s basketball will enter Southeastern Conference play with an 11-2 record after going 2-0 in the Sun Coast Classic in Tampa, Florida. The Bulldogs dispatched Old Dominion on Monday before topping New Mexico 87-58 on Wednesday, led by another remarkable performance from Jessika Carter. Purcell has continued...
Commercial Dispatch
After Mike Leach’s death, Zach Arnett helps keep Mississippi State’s 2023 recruiting class intact
STARKVILLE — Sent in before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris Parson’s National Letter of Intent was the first NLI received by the Mississippi State football team on a day with dozens to come. Not only did the Bulldogs secure a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023, but...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys soccer drops tight match to Northwest Rankin
STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School boys soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss in a tightly contested home match with Northwest Rankin on Wednesday. Holloway Willsey converted two penalty kicks for the Yellow Jackets (10-4). In the girls match, Starkville suffered a 5-0 loss. Starkville’s next match is at...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men keep climbing in AP Poll
STARKVILLE — Just three first-year SEC coaches have started out 11-0 in their careers: John Calipari, Floyd Burdette and Chris Jans. The Bulldogs have stayed unbeaten on the year, narrowly avoiding an upset at home against Nicholls on Saturday. As they’ve stayed unbeaten, their place in the national spotlight...
Commercial Dispatch
No. 15 Bulldogs prepare for non-conference finale v. Drake
STARKVILLE — The mood amongst Mississippi State men’s basketball the past week has become much more tense, but through the chaos of it all, the Bulldogs sit a perfect 11-0. MSU is one of just five undefeated Division 1 teams left in the country and despite close wins against Jackson State on Wednesday and Nicholls on Saturday, they’ve withstood the onslaught and Monday’s AP Poll rewarded them for it.
Commercial Dispatch
National Signing Day: Here are Mississippi State football’s Class of 2023 signees
The Mississippi State football team welcomes in a new freshman class Wednesday. The Bulldogs have signed 27 Class of 2023 recruits and counting as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, National Signing Day for college football’s early signing period. Here is a list of Mississippi State’s 2023 signees, ranked by 247...
Commercial Dispatch
Ahlana Smith scores 23 as Bulldogs coast past Old Dominion
TAMPA, FL – What shooting struggles?. Mississippi State went a long way in working on one of its most persistent problems this season, shooting lights-out in an 83-47 win over Old Dominion to open the Sun Coast Classic on Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs, now 10-2 on the season, shot...
NEWS: Daylen Austin Flips Commitment From LSU to Oregon
Former LSU commit Daylen Austin has flipped to Oregon. The 4-star defensive back had been trending in that direction over the last 90 days and ultimately locked it in on Early Signing Day. Despite Austin’s departure, this LSU program has reeled in an incredible amount of talent on Day 1...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County, West Point split high-octane basketball doubleheader
MACON — The Noxubee County gymnasium played host to great basketball on Tuesday night, with an audience as energetic and passionate as the players on the court. A local rivalry down U.S. Route 45 went down in Macon between the Tigers girls and boys teams and West Point, and both matchups lived up to the occasion.
Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent
Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly. Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back...
Commercial Dispatch
Grady’s game-winner powers New Hope boys over Pontotoc
NEW HOPE — It wasn’t quite how New Hope boys basketball head coach Drew McBrayer had written it up, but it worked. The Trojans had gone down-to-the-wire against Pontotoc on Tuesday night, trailing 70-69 with 16.6 seconds remaining. A foul call change during New Hope’s timeout had the...
Commercial Dispatch
Remember Mike Leach as a great football coach, but don’t stop there
STARKVILLE – The life of Mike Leach – author, lawyer, professor, deep thinker, pirate and, oh yeah, football coach – was celebrated Tuesday. Leach was so many things it seems unfair to pigeonhole him as a football coach, but he was very successful in that part of life, and it’s how he paid the bills.
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
2023 QB Rickie Collins Signs Letter of Intent With LSU
Rickie Collins is officially a Tiger. The 4-star quarterback has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another gifted signal-caller to the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback room. Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product adds a different element to this squad, utilizing his...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus High School hosts signing day ceremony for current and former Falcons
Three former Falcons football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate ball in a signing day ceremony held Wednesday morning at Columbus High School. Senior Zywan Lacey was joined by East Mississippi Community College stars Steven Cattledge Jr. and Ethan Conner, who opted to hold their signings at their alma mater.
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
5-Star Dashawn Womack Signs with LSU, Tigers Add Another Blue-Chip
Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future. Womack became...
NOLA.com
Kade Anderson inks with LSU as part of 6-person St. Paul's signing class
St. Paul's pitcher Kade Anderson let out a huge sigh of relief as he put pen to paper on Dec. 15. The senior finally made official what he had committed to since his eighth-grade season; Anderson signed to play baseball at LSU. Anderson was one of six St. Paul's seniors...
DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU
Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
