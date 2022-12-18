STARKVILLE — The mood amongst Mississippi State men’s basketball the past week has become much more tense, but through the chaos of it all, the Bulldogs sit a perfect 11-0. MSU is one of just five undefeated Division 1 teams left in the country and despite close wins against Jackson State on Wednesday and Nicholls on Saturday, they’ve withstood the onslaught and Monday’s AP Poll rewarded them for it.

