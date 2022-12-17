ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynedailynews.com

Janssen Tabbed NSIC South Division MBB Player Of The Week For Second Time This Season

WAYNE – Just adding to his already stacked resume, a fifth-year senior on the Wayne State College men’s basketball team was recently highlighted by the conference. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, this marks the second time this season and seventh in his career that Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wayne Bowling Teams Secure Home Dual Victories, Boys Record Season High Team Score

WAYNE – For the second time this season, the Wayne High bowling program competed on the home lanes welcoming in dual competition. From Wildcat Lanes in Wayne, WHS welcomed in Thurston-Cuming County (Bancroft-Rosalie/Pender/Lyons Decatur Northeast) on Friday, December 16 as both TC teams came into the match undefeated on the season.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Kowalczyk Earns Academic All-American Second Team Recognition

WAYNE – A member of the Wayne State College football team has been listed on the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Football Team. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics and selected by College Sports Communicators, the graduate from O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota maintains a 3.91 grade point average majoring in accounting and earned Second Team honors.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wakefield Basketball Teams Conclude Home Stretch With Two Victories

WAKEFIELD – A regular season Lewis and Clark Conference Tuesday night outing concluded a series of four games in five days for the Wakefield Trojan basketball teams. From the main gym at Wakefield Community Schools, the host Trojans welcomed in Hartington-Newcastle. The Wakefield girls defeated Hartington-Newcastle, 48-29 while the...
WAKEFIELD, NE
waynedailynews.com

Gentrup Promoted To President, Chief Lending Officer

WAYNE – State Nebraska Bank and Trust has made a promotion within the bank. According to a release from SNB, Ron Gentrup will now serve as President and Chief Lending Officer. Gentrup joined the bank in 1986 as a loan officer. As President and Chief Lending Officer, he oversees...
WAYNE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy