Janssen Tabbed NSIC South Division MBB Player Of The Week For Second Time This Season
WAYNE – Just adding to his already stacked resume, a fifth-year senior on the Wayne State College men’s basketball team was recently highlighted by the conference. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, this marks the second time this season and seventh in his career that Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Wayne Bowling Teams Secure Home Dual Victories, Boys Record Season High Team Score
WAYNE – For the second time this season, the Wayne High bowling program competed on the home lanes welcoming in dual competition. From Wildcat Lanes in Wayne, WHS welcomed in Thurston-Cuming County (Bancroft-Rosalie/Pender/Lyons Decatur Northeast) on Friday, December 16 as both TC teams came into the match undefeated on the season.
Kowalczyk Earns Academic All-American Second Team Recognition
WAYNE – A member of the Wayne State College football team has been listed on the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Football Team. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics and selected by College Sports Communicators, the graduate from O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota maintains a 3.91 grade point average majoring in accounting and earned Second Team honors.
Wakefield Basketball Teams Conclude Home Stretch With Two Victories
WAKEFIELD – A regular season Lewis and Clark Conference Tuesday night outing concluded a series of four games in five days for the Wakefield Trojan basketball teams. From the main gym at Wakefield Community Schools, the host Trojans welcomed in Hartington-Newcastle. The Wakefield girls defeated Hartington-Newcastle, 48-29 while the...
Wakefield vs Hartington-Newcastle & WHS vs. GACC
Wakefield girls defeat Hartington-Newcastle 48 – 29 Wakefield boys beat Hartington-Newcastle 51 – 22.
Kruse 20-Point Performance Not Enough For Wayne Girls, Blue Devil Boys Have 10 In Scoring Column During Fourth Straight Victory
WAYNE – After winning three straight on the road over the past week, both the Wayne High girls and boys basketball teams began a series of home games over the next handful of outings. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, WHS welcomed in Guardian Angels Central Catholic from...
Gentrup Promoted To President, Chief Lending Officer
WAYNE – State Nebraska Bank and Trust has made a promotion within the bank. According to a release from SNB, Ron Gentrup will now serve as President and Chief Lending Officer. Gentrup joined the bank in 1986 as a loan officer. As President and Chief Lending Officer, he oversees...
More Information On Future Of Activity Center Land Provided, City Of Wayne To Negotiate With Ameritas
WAYNE – Officials with Wayne City Council held their final regularly scheduled meeting of 2022 earlier this week on Tuesday. From the council chambers inside City Hall, council first approved two appointments for membership of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department led by Fire Chief, Phil Monahan. Megan Arehart is...
Commissioners Approve Tax Credit Purchase Agreement, Receive Road Use Agreement From Summit Carbon Solutions
WAYNE – A lighter agenda was highlighted by over $500,000 in tax credits being sold used to pay for the courthouse remodel along with updates from the road superintendent. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting was held Tuesday morning. Board...
