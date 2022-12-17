WAYNE – Just adding to his already stacked resume, a fifth-year senior on the Wayne State College men’s basketball team was recently highlighted by the conference. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, this marks the second time this season and seventh in his career that Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO