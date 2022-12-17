Washington State’s Cam Ward stepped out of the end zone and immediately got the Dan Orlovsky treatment

Washington State joined an unfortunate, but exclusive club Saturday afternoon in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (and yes, that is the actual name of a bowl game).

Ward is the latest quarterback to commit a Dan Orlovsky-esque safety, joining the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Cody Kessler and others who have made this mistake while scrambling in their own end zone.

Facing a 3rd-and-14 in the second quarter, the sophomore quarterback was attempting to evade a pair of Fresno State pass rushers when he stepped out of his own end zone. Two referees whistled the play dead and signaled for the safety, and immediately, ABC play-by-play man Joe Tessitore identified the blunder as an “Orlovsky.”

Ward’s mistake pushed the score to 16-0 in Fresno’s favor. And soon after the play and Tessitore’s call, college football Twitter had a lot of jokes, making Ward the latest player to get the Orlovsky treatment.