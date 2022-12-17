ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State’s Cam Ward stepped out of the end zone and immediately got the Dan Orlovsky treatment

By Mitchell Northam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRa41_0jmPzR5T00

Washington State joined an unfortunate, but exclusive club Saturday afternoon in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (and yes, that is the actual name of a bowl game).

Ward is the latest quarterback to commit a Dan Orlovsky-esque safety, joining the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Cody Kessler and others who have made this mistake while scrambling in their own end zone.

Facing a 3rd-and-14 in the second quarter, the sophomore quarterback was attempting to evade a pair of Fresno State pass rushers when he stepped out of his own end zone. Two referees whistled the play dead and signaled for the safety, and immediately, ABC play-by-play man Joe Tessitore identified the blunder as an “Orlovsky.”

Ward’s mistake pushed the score to 16-0 in Fresno’s favor. And soon after the play and Tessitore’s call, college football Twitter had a lot of jokes, making Ward the latest player to get the Orlovsky treatment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman receives Crystal Ball prediction for Pac-12 team

Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman could be going to the hottest destination as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Coleman received a crystal ball projection to land at Colorado. The Buffaloes have become 1 of college football’s more intriguing programs entering Wednesday’s Early Signing Period following the hiring of Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Gators DB Corey Collier transferring to this Big Ten program

Defensive back Corey Collier Jr. is leaving the Gators football program to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to a post he made on social media Sunday. Collier played in just four games this season for UF primarily in a special teams role. He logged enough snaps against Eastern Washington to receive a defensive grade from Pro Football Focus of 66.1, a run defense grade of 60.0, a tackling grade of 74.3 and a coverage grade of 66.2. Although it’s a small sample size, these are the numbers we have to work with. Granted, coaches are looking at tape more than they are at data sheets.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy