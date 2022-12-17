Kirk Cousins needed a moment after learning he led the Vikings to the largest comeback in NFL history

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had no idea his team had just pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history right after it happened.

When asked by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero about Minnesota’s monumental moment, Cousins seemed so stunned by the history-making comeback that he needed a second to process the news.

Wouldn’t you need a moment to really think about leading the charge for a historic moment in your sport? Cousins has had plenty of surprises in his NFL career, but none of them probably took him by this much surprise.

Cousins gave the credit to his team once he prepared his answer, which is very good form for a starting quarterback.

No matter how you feel about Cousins and/or the Vikings, it’s pretty incredible what Minnesota has pulled off with this victory.

The game helped the team wrap up a NFC North title and locked it into a home playoff game. Vikings fans had to like that as a wonderful Christmas present from Santa Cousins and his Minnesota teammates.