ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL on Saturday night

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfxE2_0jmPyWbj00

The Miami Dolphins will make the trek up to Buffalo to face the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 15 of NFL action on Saturday night from Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost their last two games as they look to rebound in the snow and cold up in Buffalo this week. As for the Bills, they have won their last four games and Josh Allen looks to be ready for the playoffs the way they’ve been playing as they go for their fifth straight win at home tonight.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

  • When: Saturday, December 17
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-7)

Over/Under: 43.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Bills game picks: Can Chicago pull off a Christmas upset in Week 16?

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, where the Bears kept things close for four quarters. Ultimately, a more-talented Eagles roster won out. But it was the kind of effort — coupled with Justin Fields’ impressive outing — that makes you optimistic for the future of this team.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL announces new home for Sunday Ticket

The NFL has announced a new home for Sunday Ticket, which had been on DirecTV since 1994. This morning Tom Pelissero at NFL Network broke the news on Twitter: the league has agreed to an exclusive multi-year deal with Google to stream Sunday Ticket games on Youtube TV starting in the 2023 season.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears G Teven Jenkins released from hospital, prognosis is 'encouraging'

The Chicago Bears received positive news in regards to offensive guard Teven Jenkins. The second-year offensive lineman left the field on a stretcher on the team’s first drive in the 25-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after suffering a neck injury. He was taken to a hospital to receive further evaluation, but things appear to be heading in the right direction according to head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans losing Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz for season

The Tennessee Titans’ injury-plagued 2022 campaign kept on rolling right along with the news that the team has lost two more of its players for the remainder of the season. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky dropped a pair of bombs on Wednesday, reporting that both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2021 second-round selection and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz are out for the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy