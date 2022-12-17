ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Colts blew a 33-point lead (and still covered!) as bettors went for an epic ride

 3 days ago
It’s one thing to end up on the wrong side of the largest comeback in NFL history.

It’s quite another to give up the largest comeback in NFL history and still cover the spread. Leave it to Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts to manage the truly baffling feat.

The Colts opened up a 33-0 halftime lead on the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings only to lose 39-36 in overtime on Saturday. The game was filled with plenty of questionable play calls, even worse refereeing and, naturally, Matt Ryan at quarterback.

All-in-all a recipe for a perfect disaster of a game. Except Colts (+3.5) bettors had it even worse (better?) as they had to watch a wager that looked certain to cash at halftime fall apart in the most excruciating way possible. And then Indianapolis still covered.

An absolute miracle.

Meanwhile, Vikings moneyline bettors went for an even more wild ride with an even more satisfying result.

The Vikes at one point were +9000 live at PointsBet Sportsbook. Caesars had Minnesota as long as +3000, which looks like the correct move in hindsight.

Just look at these cover probability timelines via Action Network:

There are no words to describe that type of sweat.

Bettors tried their best to find them anyways.

Betting Twitter can't believe what it just saw

