Fantasy football Week 15 injury report: Mike White won't play on Sunday but Justin Fields will

Injuries suck, but they are a part of professional sports. Of course, they’re also part of fantasy sports and betting. In both instances, they can be the difference between wins and losses on a weekly basis.

As a fantasy football manager, you’ll need to know which players are in and which are out. We’re here to help you keep a tab on all of the important ones.

Bye weeks are over and the fantasy football playoffs are officially here. In these “win or go home” high-stakes fantasy football games, you’ll need every advantage possible to get through to the next week. That includes knowing the injury report and figuring out which players should be playable.

Here are all the names to know:

QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Just in case you happened to miss this:

Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

WR Marquise Brown - Arizona Cardinals

Hollywood is questionable to play with as he battles an illness. However, he did get a limited practice in on Friday, which could be a good sign for his chances to play in Week 15.

WR D.J. Moore - Carolina Panthers

While listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Moore is reportedly expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

RB David Montgomery - Chicago Bears

Montgomery had been sick for most of the week but no longer has an injury designation ahead of the Bears’ Week 15 matchup vs. the Eagles. He’ll play.

WRs Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

Neither Tyler Boyd nor Tee Higgins finished last week’s game against the Browns due to injuries. They’re both questionable to play on Sunday at Tampa Bay.

QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Wilson cleared concussion protocols but won’t play against the Cardinals.

Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers

An ankle injury leaves Jones questionable for the Packers’ date with the Rams.

WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins - Houston Texans

No Cooks or Collins vs. the Chiefs. Be sure to grab Chris Moore if he’s available in fantasy leagues.

RB Dameon Pierce - Houston Texans

Joining Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks as key offensive weapons to miss the Week 15 game vs. Kansas City is rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

RBs Damien Harris , Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots

Harris will be inactive for a third straight game. Stevenson is battling an ankle injury that kept him from finishing last week’s game. Things are getting interesting in Foxboro.

QB Mike White - New York Jets

Remember that brutal hit to the ribs that shook up Mike White last week against the Bills? It’s keeping him out of the lineup this weekend. Zach Wilson is back as QB1.

QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitch Trubisky gets the start with Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful (concussion).

WR Treylon Burks - Tennessee Titans

Burks is still recovering from a nasty hit to the head sustained in Week 13.