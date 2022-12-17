ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fantasy football Week 15 injury report: Mike White won't play on Sunday but Justin Fields will

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Injuries suck, but they are a part of professional sports. Of course, they’re also part of fantasy sports and betting. In both instances, they can be the difference between wins and losses on a weekly basis.

As a fantasy football manager, you’ll need to know which players are in and which are out. We’re here to help you keep a tab on all of the important ones.

Bye weeks are over and the fantasy football playoffs are officially here. In these “win or go home” high-stakes fantasy football games, you’ll need every advantage possible to get through to the next week. That includes knowing the injury report and figuring out which players should be playable.

Here are all the names to know:

QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Just in case you happened to miss this:

Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

WR Marquise Brown - Arizona Cardinals

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Hollywood is questionable to play with as he battles an illness. However, he did get a limited practice in on Friday, which could be a good sign for his chances to play in Week 15.

WR D.J. Moore - Carolina Panthers

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

While listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Moore is reportedly expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

RB David Montgomery - Chicago Bears

(Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

Montgomery had been sick for most of the week but no longer has an injury designation ahead of the Bears’ Week 15 matchup vs. the Eagles. He’ll play.

WRs Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

(Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Neither Tyler Boyd nor Tee Higgins finished last week’s game against the Browns due to injuries. They’re both questionable to play on Sunday at Tampa Bay.

QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson cleared concussion protocols but won’t play against the Cardinals.

Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

An ankle injury leaves Jones questionable for the Packers’ date with the Rams.

WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins - Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

No Cooks or Collins vs. the Chiefs. Be sure to grab Chris Moore if he’s available in fantasy leagues.

RB Dameon Pierce - Houston Texans

(Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Joining Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks as key offensive weapons to miss the Week 15 game vs. Kansas City is rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

RBs Damien Harris , Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Harris will be inactive for a third straight game. Stevenson is battling an ankle injury that kept him from finishing last week’s game. Things are getting interesting in Foxboro.

QB Mike White - New York Jets

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Remember that brutal hit to the ribs that shook up Mike White last week against the Bills? It’s keeping him out of the lineup this weekend. Zach Wilson is back as QB1.

QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers

(David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mitch Trubisky gets the start with Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful (concussion).

WR Treylon Burks - Tennessee Titans

(Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

Burks is still recovering from a nasty hit to the head sustained in Week 13.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

