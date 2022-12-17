ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Former Oklahoma State CB Jabbar Muhammad transfers to Washington

One week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma State football starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad officially has a new destination. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior is heading west to play for Washington, the program announced Thursday. Muhammad started all 12 games this season for Oklahoma State, seeing action at safety...
STILLWATER, OK
KAKE TV

Shockers fall to Wyoming, suffer first home loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and battled back against Wyoming, but the Cowgirls closed out on a 7-0 run to beat the Shockers 61-56 Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. It marked the Shockers' (9-3) first home loss this season. DJ McCarty finished with a...
WICHITA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal

A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
WICHITA, KS
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KWCH.com

Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
WICHITA, KS
