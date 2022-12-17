Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson announces transfer commitment to Baylor
Oklahoma State football has not seen the last of Dominic Richardson. The former starting running back announced his transfer commitment to Big 12 rival Baylor on Thursday. Richardson started in nine of 12 games this season and was the leading rusher for Oklahoma State with 543 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 carries. He also had 22 receptions for 220 yards.
Former Oklahoma State CB Jabbar Muhammad transfers to Washington
One week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma State football starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad officially has a new destination. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior is heading west to play for Washington, the program announced Thursday. Muhammad started all 12 games this season for Oklahoma State, seeing action at safety...
BREAKING: Huskies Get Commitment From Oklahoma State CB Jabbar Muhammad
On Wednesday, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer hinted there could be another addition or two to he 2023 class when he met with the media. That prediction proved to be true as Oklahoma State CB Jabbar Muhammad announced his decision to sign with the Huskies. As a starter for the...
KAKE TV
Shockers fall to Wyoming, suffer first home loss
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and battled back against Wyoming, but the Cowgirls closed out on a 7-0 run to beat the Shockers 61-56 Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. It marked the Shockers' (9-3) first home loss this season. DJ McCarty finished with a...
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
KAKE TV
Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
kcur.org
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
247Sports
