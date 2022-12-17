Homeless man with pending assault case from October accused of attacking at least 3 people Friday

A 38-year-old man experiencing homelessness was jailed Friday on suspicion of assaulting at least three people, including one man who was treated at a hospital. The accused man has been free on personal recognizance bonds after having been jailed in July and October on suspicion of vandalism and assault, respectively.

At about 9:52 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288 after a caller reported a man had assaulted two employees and damaged store property.