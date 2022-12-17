Read full article on original website
Angels News: Halos Sign Brandon Drury to Two Year Deal
This move may turn out to be the steal of the offseason.
Former Dodger Hurler is Looking to Make a Comeback and is Working with Kershaw
Brewers' Brett Anderson reunites with Clayton Kershaw for some offseason pitching lessons to prepare for the upcoming season.
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Dodgers Offseason: Giants' Deal with Carlos Correa Appears to Have Hit a Snag
There are reportedly some medical issues in Correa's physical.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
New Angels Owner Would Need To Invest In Stadium Upgrades
An original deal between the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim was nixed earlier in the year due to a corruption scandal, which caused a negative trickledown surrounding the original plans. But a newly elected city council is said to have their own plans for Angel Stadium and the team’s future, noting the team’s shaky few-year stretch.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Matt Carpenter
The San Diego Padres added another bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent infielder Matt Carpenter on a one-year contract. After signing Carpenter, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger
MLB Network Analyst Harold Reynolds thinks Brandon Drury is a great fit for Los Angeles
Dodgers: JD Martinez Makes History With Move to Los Angeles
News Dodgers designated hitter JD Martinez made some baseball history by signing with the team he had a four-homer game against in 2017.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Another Reliever on Minor League Deal
He'll compete for a spot on the active roster next season.
Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
He would add some quality innings as their sixth starter next season.
Former Dodgers General Manager Ned Colletti Celebrates Justin & Kourtney Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has undergone plenty of change so far this offseason, with perhaps no move more jarring than Justin Turner agreeing to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Although Dodgers president of baseball operations identified Turner as a priority for the club in free agency, he was...
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format
The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs With San Diego Padres
He's been linked to the Angels all offseason long.
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury
The Los Angeles Angels added another bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $17 million contract with free agent Brandon Drury. After signing Drury, here's a look at the Angels' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Dodgers News: Reliever Shares Promising News About His Recovery Process
The Dodgers might be getting one of their key relievers, Daniel Hudson, back hopefully for the start of the 2023 season.
