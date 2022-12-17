ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

New Angels Owner Would Need To Invest In Stadium Upgrades

An original deal between the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim was nixed earlier in the year due to a corruption scandal, which caused a negative trickledown surrounding the original plans. But a newly elected city council is said to have their own plans for Angel Stadium and the team’s future, noting the team’s shaky few-year stretch.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format

The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.

