Missouri is set to face Wake Forest on Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers have never faced the Demon Deacons before. As such, Missouri fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the Tigers’ newfound ACC opponent. Wake Forest features a prolific passing offense, a quarterback who means everything to the program, a struggling secondary and an offensive system sure to infuriate the Missouri faithful.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO