Raleigh, NC

Columbia Missourian

Know the Enemy: Wake Forest

Missouri is set to face Wake Forest on Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers have never faced the Demon Deacons before. As such, Missouri fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the Tigers’ newfound ACC opponent. Wake Forest features a prolific passing offense, a quarterback who means everything to the program, a struggling secondary and an offensive system sure to infuriate the Missouri faithful.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge's Swindle named captain in All-America game

Rock Bridge volleyball setter Ella Swindle was selected among a group of 28 high school seniors to compete in the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Within the 28 players, she was named as one of four team captains for the exhibition.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State

Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
FARGO, ND
Columbia Missourian

When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football

When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Board of Curators outsources global firm to assess MU athletics

Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that the school can “further invest in athletics excellence,” according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone

Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue

Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Southern Boone school board selects Tim Roth as new superintendent

The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fire chief: Working smoke detectors would have prevented casualties

A week after the fatal fire at the Columbia Square Apartments many details remain unknown. But Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties. The Dec. 14 fire took the lives of Ta’niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, and left...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022

Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
CENTRALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

County, city officials discuss local marijuana sales tax

Boone County Commissioners and city officials Wednesday discussed strategies and speculation on ballot measures for a city and county sales tax on marijuana. Voters in November approved the sale of marijuana for recreational consumption in Missouri beginning in February.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Council rejects fingerprints for police review board

City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New members elected to Boone County Historical Society Board of Directors

Four new members have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Boone County History & Culture Center. Elected on Dec. 6 were Victoria Hubbell, David Wilson and Robin LaBrunerie, according to a news release from the Boone County Historical Society. Nancy Russell, who has served on the board for three years, was elected for a second term.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

City offices to close for Christmas and New Year's Day

Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday. The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.
COLUMBIA, MO

