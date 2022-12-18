Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Columbia Missourian
National Signing Day: Tigers flip Georgia DL from Wake Forest, fill out class with commits
As Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz awaited confirmation on another commitment, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Williams decommitted Monday from Wake Forest, the program he pledged to in April. Missouri came swooping in and landed Williams on early National Signing Day. Williams never announced an offer from the Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri continues tough December schedule with Braggin' Rights
From one neutral site to another, Missouri makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game will air on SEC Network, with tipoff at 8 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Know the Enemy: Wake Forest
Missouri is set to face Wake Forest on Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers have never faced the Demon Deacons before. As such, Missouri fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the Tigers’ newfound ACC opponent. Wake Forest features a prolific passing offense, a quarterback who means everything to the program, a struggling secondary and an offensive system sure to infuriate the Missouri faithful.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Swindle named captain in All-America game
Rock Bridge volleyball setter Ella Swindle was selected among a group of 28 high school seniors to compete in the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Within the 28 players, she was named as one of four team captains for the exhibition.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 offensive tackle Solis
The dominoes continue to fall for Missouri on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State
Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Columbia Missourian
When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football
When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
Columbia Missourian
Board of Curators outsources global firm to assess MU athletics
Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that the school can “further invest in athletics excellence,” according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone
Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton defeats New Bloomfield for first win of season
Tolton girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. The Trailblazers defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 on Monday in New Bloomfield, ending a four-game winless start to their campaign.
Columbia Missourian
Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue
Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone school board selects Tim Roth as new superintendent
The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1.
Columbia Missourian
Fire chief: Working smoke detectors would have prevented casualties
A week after the fatal fire at the Columbia Square Apartments many details remain unknown. But Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties. The Dec. 14 fire took the lives of Ta’niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, and left...
Columbia Missourian
Staying safe during the winter storm
As Columbia prepares for an incoming winter storm, here are some tips to stay prepared.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022
Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
County, city officials discuss local marijuana sales tax
Boone County Commissioners and city officials Wednesday discussed strategies and speculation on ballot measures for a city and county sales tax on marijuana. Voters in November approved the sale of marijuana for recreational consumption in Missouri beginning in February.
Columbia Missourian
Council rejects fingerprints for police review board
City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the...
Columbia Missourian
New members elected to Boone County Historical Society Board of Directors
Four new members have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Boone County History & Culture Center. Elected on Dec. 6 were Victoria Hubbell, David Wilson and Robin LaBrunerie, according to a news release from the Boone County Historical Society. Nancy Russell, who has served on the board for three years, was elected for a second term.
Columbia Missourian
City offices to close for Christmas and New Year's Day
Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday. The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.
