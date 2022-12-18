ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Student athletes give away free books, pajamas to kids in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local student-athletes are spreading holiday cheer to younger kids in Allentown. Members of the track-and-field team from Southern Lehigh High School stopped by Jackson Early Childhood Center Wednesday. They donated what they call "Bedtime Bundles" - books, pajamas, and toothbrushes and toothpaste - to about 250 kindergarten...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg vs. Hillsborough wrestling, 12.21.22

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat. Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer

PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
PORT CLINTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
HAZLETON, PA

