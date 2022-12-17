ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy