ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State's Caleb Murphy Becomes First-Ever Non-FBS Player To Win Prestigious Ted Hendricks Award
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University standout defensive end Caleb Murphy (Dowagiac), who led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship, has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive end, regardless of level. It marks...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Tabs Proven Softball Head Coach Jake Schumann To Take Over Bulldog Program
Big Rapids, Much. - Ferris State University has announced the appointment of Jake Schumann, a veteran coach with a proven track record, as the Bulldogs' next head softball coach. The announcement was made today (Dec. 21) by FSU Athletics Director Steve Brockelbank. Schumann, who has most recently served as the...
Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football coach
The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team.
Jenison Public Schools discuss basketball incident with district students
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Jenison Public Schools is taking action after a video went viral online of a basketball game against Jenison and Wyoming High School Friday night. In an email that was sent out to parents, the school district said that they had conversations with all of their grade levels.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year
A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Power restored after crash near Muskegon
More than 600 Consumers Energy customers near Muskegon are without power Wednesday morning.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
'Unbelievable': Grand Rapids man unknowingly the face of international romance scams totaling tens of thousands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last several years, "romance scams" have become much more common, where people will use dating profiles or intimate relationships to try and scam people out of their money. It happens all over the world, but for one Grand Rapids man, he was scamming...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
Woman, toddler in hospital after hit-and-run in Muskegon
A woman and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in Muskegon Tuesday morning, police said.
Bystander electrocuted following crash in Montcalm Twp.
A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in shooting
The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Mohammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit.
Woman found dead after Ottawa County mobile home fire identified
A 28-year-old mother who died in a mobile home fire in Ottawa County that also claimed the life of a child has been identified.
