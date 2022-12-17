ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year

A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE

