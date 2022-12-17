ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Related
TravelPulse

First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America

Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
PLANO, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina ISD Trustee Brooks Barr resigns

Celina ISD Board Member Brooks Barr resigned on Monday night due to a relocation to a neighboring community, Celina ISD announced. The resignation came effective immediately during the board's Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The move comes after Barr served on the board for over 11 years. His term was set...
CELINA, TX
KENS 5

Five teenagers shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Fire damages Love County home

GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
luxury-houses.net

This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space

3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
GRAPEVINE, TX

