Read full article on original website
Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State's Caleb Murphy Becomes First-Ever Non-FBS Player To Win Prestigious Ted Hendricks Award
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University standout defensive end Caleb Murphy (Dowagiac), who led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship, has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive end, regardless of level. It marks...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Tabs Proven Softball Head Coach Jake Schumann To Take Over Bulldog Program
Big Rapids, Much. - Ferris State University has announced the appointment of Jake Schumann, a veteran coach with a proven track record, as the Bulldogs' next head softball coach. The announcement was made today (Dec. 21) by FSU Athletics Director Steve Brockelbank. Schumann, who has most recently served as the...
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
High School Football Player Gets Stuck in Salvation Army Kettle in Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A high school football player who was playing in a State Championship game in Arlington, Tx got stuck in the famous red kettle at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have these large kettles on the sideline of their field in AT&T Stadium in an effort to promote the annual Salvation Army fundraiser for the holidays.
TravelPulse
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
One killed in three-car crash on Central Expressway in Dallas
One person has died in a three-car crash in Dallas over the weekend. The collision happened Sunday on Highway 75 near Caruth Haven.
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina ISD Trustee Brooks Barr resigns
Celina ISD Board Member Brooks Barr resigned on Monday night due to a relocation to a neighboring community, Celina ISD announced. The resignation came effective immediately during the board's Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The move comes after Barr served on the board for over 11 years. His term was set...
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
iheart.com
BREAKING: F35 B-MODEL LANDING GONE WRONG
Check out the Tweet below for a short video! STOL Variant F35 B-Model landing at JRB Fort Worth went haywire. Currently, the condition of the pilot is unknown.
KENS 5
Five teenagers shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
KXII.com
Fire damages Love County home
GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0