The Massachusetts women’s basketball team routed Saint Peter’s in an 81-34 victory Wednesday. UMass (9-3) welcomed Makennah White back to the rotation after she was sidelined six games with an ankle injury. She made an immediate impact off the bench and 15 points on six-of-11 shooting from the field. White also registered 11 rebounds, good for her second career double-double, to go along with three assists, one block and one steal.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO