Amherst, MA

Daily Collegian

UMass’ 11-day break between games proves helpful as it trounces Saint Peter’s

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team routed Saint Peter’s in an 81-34 victory Wednesday. UMass (9-3) welcomed Makennah White back to the rotation after she was sidelined six games with an ankle injury. She made an immediate impact off the bench and 15 points on six-of-11 shooting from the field. White also registered 11 rebounds, good for her second career double-double, to go along with three assists, one block and one steal.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Best way to spread holiday cheer for UMass: A 81-34 win at home

Semester is over, finals are submitted and the University of Massachusetts campus is empty, but that didn’t stop the Massachusetts women’s basketball from putting on an offensive clinic in Amherst on Wednesday, as it defeated Saint Peter’s 81-34. “I guess that’s how you want to end a...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass football officially inks six freshmen on national signing day

Wednesday, Dec. 21 marked national signing day for high school football players across the country, and with that, the Massachusetts football team officially confirmed six players from the class of 2023 that join the Minutemen this cycle. Quarterback Ahmad Haston leads the group that also includes linebacker Jyree Roberts, pass...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Minutemen come back in second half, improve to 9-3 over Dartmouth

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team led a second half comeback win against the visiting Big Green entering the holiday break. The Minutemen (9-3) picked up their intensity after a lackluster first period, fueled by efficient shooting behind the arc and a barrage of fast break points. Dartmouth (4-10) shot 31.5 percent from the field and missed 24 shots in the second half, relinquishing a 10-point lead with 13 minutes left.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Aliberti: Three issues UMass men’s basketball has heading into conference play

Safe to say, Tuesday night’s first half against Dartmouth was the Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s ugliest half of the season. The Big Green (4-10) ranked 310 of 363 Division I teams according to KenPom, and played without their top four scorers. UMass (9-3) found itself down double digits, eventually losing 35-28 at halftime before winning 68-57.
AMHERST, MA

