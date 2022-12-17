Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
The film quiz of the year! What was Timothy Chalamet’s secret – and why did Tom Hanks disappoint his fans?
From award-winning performances to politics and controversial awards shows, how closely were you watching the movie business this year?
