WWMT
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMT
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
WWMT
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WWMT
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
WWMT
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
WWMT
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
WWMT
Text to 911: Kent County Sheriff's Office unveils new way to contact emergency services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders living in Kent County have a new way of contacting law enforcement: Text to 911. Text to 911 allows residents in need of help to use their cell phones to contact authorities when they are unable to make a phone call, Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday.
WWMT
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
WWMT
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
WWMT
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
WWMT
School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
WWMT
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
WWMT
Man sentenced to seven years for role in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fund plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend more than seven years in prison for his role in plotting to obtain more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, along with conspiring to distribute drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Wednesday. Jemar Mason, 47, plead guilty...
WWMT
Zeeland man critically injured after crashing into Holland Township restaurant
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Zeeland man was hospitalized after crashing his car into the side of a Holland Township restaurant Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Douglas Avenue when the driver, who was traveling west, drove across all southbound lanes...
WWMT
Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A stolen car filled with stolen catalytic converters was recovered in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Springfield Monday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Shop with a Cop: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. Deputies...
WWMT
Incoming blizzard prompts warming centers to open over holiday weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a snowstorm that's anticipated to drop inches upon inches of snow across West Michigan, warming centers are opening their doors for those who need a place to keep warm. Winter Storm 2022: "We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial...
