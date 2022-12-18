ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK hospitality sector fears rail strikes will make its gravy train hit the buffers this Christmas

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiPvD_0jmPi6Py00
The hospitality industry believes rail strikes will cause about a third of Christmas parties to be cancelled.

Deck the halls, put on the Christmas tunes and crack open the bubbly. The UK hospitality industry had high hopes that the first festive season without Covid restrictions for three years would spell a boom in trade.

The nation’s pubs, restaurants and hotels were looking forward to a bumper December and seeing their venues host Christmas parties and family gatherings once again.

However, a combination of train strikes, snow and frosty conditions have triggered a nightmare before Christmas for the industry and strings of cancellations.

Hospitality venues believe about a third of reservations will be cancelled during the peak Christmas-party period because of the continuing strikes by railway workers, which have also emptied out high streets and office buildings as shoppers and commuters opt to stay at home.

The spate of cancellations comes at the worst possible time: hospitality businesses usually expect to make a third of their annual sales in December. And they are struggling with soaring costs of food and drink, staffing and energy, all at time when consumers are tightening their belts.

More transport strikes are planned by 40,000 RMT members from the evening of Christmas Eve until 27 December, meaning some in the industry fear the impact of industrial action could be as bad as last year, when concerns about the Omicron Covid variant saw revellers abandon their plans at the last minute. Many restaurateurs and publicans worry that lost December spending will never be recouped, as cancelled Christmas parties do not tend to be rescheduled.

The industry’s trade body, UKHospitality, has forecast the strikes will cost businesses about £1.5bn in lost sales and other knock-on effects.

The organisation’s chief executive, Kate Nicholls, warned its members – who employ about 3 million people and operate 110,000 outlets – at the trade body’s annual shindig in London last week there were “extremely challenging times ahead”.

She added that the “cost of doing business and the cost of living crisis” were creating a “perfect storm” for the sector.

That storm will probably not go away any time soon. Many hospitality businesses – closed for months on end during successive pandemic lockdowns – entered the energy crisis laden with extra debt from Covid loans that they are still paying back.

The industry is calling on the government to extend its energy bill relief scheme for business beyond the end of March. For now, it is hoping to have more information before revellers start arriving at venues for New Year’s Eve parties.

The dark days of January and February usually bring a slowdown in trade to hospitality businesses, when many consumers see out the end of winter from the comfort of their sofas after the excesses – and extra spending – of Christmas.

But many pubs, bars and restaurants expect the start of 2023 to be even more challenging than usual.

Amid stubbornly high inflation and worries about an impending recession, many businesses dependent on consumer spending are fearful of a very bleak midwinter. If their tills did not ring as loudly as usual during the festive season, some may find it a stretch to pay their rent for the first quarter of the year when it is due on Christmas Day.

In the face of rising costs from their suppliers, many hospitality venues have had to increase their own prices. Indeed, the higher cost of going out for a drink or a meal played the biggest role in pushing prices upwards in November, according to official inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics.

All of this sets the scene for a tough balancing act for hospitality businesses over the next year. Many will want to raise their prices to cover higher costs, but will be asking themselves if making drinking and dining out more expensive also risks scaring customers away.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rail fares in England to increase by up to 5.9% in March

Rail fares in England will rise by up to 5.9% in March after what the government called “its biggest ever intervention” to keep the cost of travel below soaring inflation. It is the first time in more than 25 years that regulated rail fares have increased by less than inflation. The leap in the cost of rail travel, the biggest in the last decade, will take effect from 5 March.
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Painting myself blue and learning Na’vi: how Avatar taught me to love being a fan

When my alarm went off just after midnight on Thursday, readying me for the drive to the 1:45am screening of Avatar: The Way of Water after three hours of fitful sleep, I experienced a brief moment of existential reckoning. The bargaining began: it’s been a long year, I’m 40, at the pointy end of my PhD, there’s Covid around … all I needed to do was turn the alarm off, and go back to sleep. To do so, however, would mean ignoring that before I went to bed, I had laid out my Kryolan greasepaint, ready to swipe across my face like Trudy Chacon when she went to war for the Omaticaya. It was time to return to Pandora.
The Guardian

Government extends ‘generation buy’ mortgage guarantee

The government is extending the mortgage guarantee scheme, which helps buyers with small deposits get on the property ladder as higher borrowing costs threaten to put the brakes on the UK housing market in 2023. The scheme, launched in April 2021, was billed as a way of helping turn generation...
The Guardian

The Guardian

539K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy