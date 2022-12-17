Read full article on original website
Teriyaki Madness Coming Soon to Fort Collins
At the end of January 2023, franchise owners Justin Ballek and Bobby Traylor plan to open doors to the first Fort Collins Teriyaki Madness at 1880 N. College Ave.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Westword
The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
This year has brought a slew of new restaurants to metro Denver — over 250 of them so far. They've introduced plenty of new eating options, including our picks for the ten best additions to the dining scene in 2022. But as the year comes to a close, we're also looking ahead.
Did You See? Greeley’s Unique ‘Muffler Man’ Got a Great, Fancy Makeover
The big blue man in Greeley, has been around since the 1960's, initially as an advertising gimmick for a tire and muffler company. In the fall of 2022, that unique "Muffler Man" got a very unique makeover. You would have to assume that millions of travelers along Highway 85 have...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
City of Greeley awarded $350k for Delta Park rennovations
Dec. 20—Residents can expect to have a say in Delta Park's future design process thanks to grant funding from the Great Outdoors Colorado board. The Great Outdoors Colorado board, in partnership with Trust for Public Land, awarded $350,000 to the city of Greeley on Dec. 9 to renovate Delta Park in Greeley, according to a news release from the board. The grant is a part of the board's Community Impact...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’
The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
nbc11news.com
Snow possible Wednesday night, again on Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our chance for snow is still small Wednesday night. Bigger snow will fall over the mountains and up and down the Front Range Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow: Round One. Snow on the Western Slope Wednesday night looks more and more limited. We’ve told...
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
This Colorado Gas Station Off Of I-25 Has Gas Under $2
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $2 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
KDVR.com
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Denver Coliseum to become 24-hour warming center as bitter cold moves through
A 24-hour warming center will be opening at the Denver Coliseum beginning on Wednesday, ahead of an arctic cold front that is expected to bring below-zero wind chill values to the area. "Extreme temperatures are dangerous, especially combined with other health conditions, and can lead to a higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and carbon monoxide poisoning. The City and County encourages everyone to seek shelter and limit time out of doors beginning on Wednesday evening," a news release from the city reads. ...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
Westword
Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing...
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County shelters expand hours, capacity as arctic storm approaches
Winter has arrived, and Boulder County shelters are bracing for the bone-chilling weather by expanding hours and capacity to provide people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to stay. National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said the arctic temperatures are a result of a 230-mile-per-hour jet stream from Canada, coupled...
