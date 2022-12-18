Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: Friday 12/23/22
Bowl season is slowly starting to ramp up. There are two games on Friday and one on Christmas Eve (Saturday) before a week in which there is a larger multi-game slate almost every day. Friday’s two bowls are the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana and Houston and the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest and Missouri.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 16 (Saturday)
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Josh Giddey (iilness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will return to the court after he was sidelined two games with an illness. In a matchup versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Jayson Tatum (personal) on Wednesday for inactive Marcus Smart (illness)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Tatum will make his return after Boston's star sat out one game for personal reasons. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Tatum to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Tatum's projection includes 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Wednesday 12/21/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
