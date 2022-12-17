South Plains Food Bank seeing community struggle through holidays, thankful for support

Read full article on original website
This meat is the most popular Christmas food in Texas & other states: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that cookies, brownies, muffins, pies and other sweets shine during the holiday season, but what is the most popular Christmas food in Texas and other states across the country?. A report by Crestline checked out the most popular Christmas foods in America and how...
wbap.com
Atmos Energy Provides Tips for Homeowners Ahead of Arctic Cold Snap
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) -An arctic cold snap will move through North Texas Thursday night and Atmos Energy is urging homeowners to be prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to plunge to below freezing during the afternoon and to 10 degrees overnight. The company laid out several tips to conserve energy,...
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
KFDM-TV
Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak
BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
Alinah, Jenissa, and Andrea are sisters who want to stay together and share a forever family this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Perfect Addition, we introduce you to a trio of siblings who want a place to call home. 13-year-old Alinah is known as the always happy, spunky older sister who enjoys singing and dancing. She has recently learned how to play the violin, and enjoys playing the song Beauty and the Beast on her violin. Alinah loves listening to her favorite K-pop boy band BTS.
Study says these Texas cities are some of the neediest cities in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is the season of giving, and many people use this time of year to give back to others in their community. WalletHub officials have commissioned a report looking at the cities in America that need the most help, comparing more than 180 cities across more than 28 different metrics including economic disadvantage, child poverty, food insecurity, and the percentage of people who don’t have insurance.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
dailypaws.com
Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk
A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Woman Who Survived the 2021 Texas Power Grid Failure Shares Lifesaving Tips
If you lived in Texas during February of 2021, then you remember the brutal winter storm that caused the power grid to fail. This storm led to the deaths of 246 people, with causes ranging from hypothermia to carbon monoxide poisoning. With the polar vortex opening back up and crazy...
12newsnow.com
3,300 wreaths laid at Texas State Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day
AUSTIN, Texas — National Wreaths Across America Day was held on Saturday at the Texas State Cemetery. This cemetery is one of more than 3,000 locations that also participated in the event, with participants laying wreaths to honor the memory of those who served. This is the seventh year...
KSAT 12
‘We need more volunteers’: Mental health advocates discuss 6-month anniversary of 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
San Antonio – This weekend marks six months since the launch of the new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The goal is to get immediate help to people in crisis. “We are always telling people suicide is preventable but… it’s a hard struggle,” American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Event Manager Carmen Martinez said.
kurv.com
Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients
As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized. The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus...
fox26houston.com
Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast
Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
Expert explains how you can protect your home ahead of an arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Experts are encouraging Southeast Texans to take an upcoming arctic cold front seriously and start preparing as soon as possible. “Button down and get ready,” Henry La Rocca, owner of La Rocca Plumbing, said. The front is expected to bring frigid weather to the area...
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
