ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

South Plains Food Bank seeing community struggle through holidays, thankful for support

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Atmos Energy Provides Tips for Homeowners Ahead of Arctic Cold Snap

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) -An arctic cold snap will move through North Texas Thursday night and Atmos Energy is urging homeowners to be prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to plunge to below freezing during the afternoon and to 10 degrees overnight. The company laid out several tips to conserve energy,...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak

BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Alinah, Jenissa, and Andrea are sisters who want to stay together and share a forever family this holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Perfect Addition, we introduce you to a trio of siblings who want a place to call home. 13-year-old Alinah is known as the always happy, spunky older sister who enjoys singing and dancing. She has recently learned how to play the violin, and enjoys playing the song Beauty and the Beast on her violin. Alinah loves listening to her favorite K-pop boy band BTS.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Study says these Texas cities are some of the neediest cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is the season of giving, and many people use this time of year to give back to others in their community. WalletHub officials have commissioned a report looking at the cities in America that need the most help, comparing more than 180 cities across more than 28 different metrics including economic disadvantage, child poverty, food insecurity, and the percentage of people who don’t have insurance.
LAREDO, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
TEXAS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
TYLER, TX
kurv.com

Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients

As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized. The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast

Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy