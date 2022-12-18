Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
hogville.net
Oregon’s sizzling fourth hands Arkansas its first loss
Arkansas looked well on its way to a 14th straight win to open the women’s college basketball season, but an Oregon fourth-quarter put that dream to bed. The 16th-ranked Ducks used a 30-19 final stanza to take a 85-78 win over the the No. 17 Razorbacks Tuesday afternoon at the San Diego Invitational.
hogville.net
Arkansas freshman combo forward Jordan Walsh steps up with top-shelf performances
LITTLE ROCK — Normally there’d be no need to engage in MVP chatter for player performances spanning a one-week / two-game stretch in mid-December non-conference play, but this year relative to last season and other factors for the Arkansas Razorbacks it seems fitting, and there’s no better candidate to hang that MVP moniker on than freshman Jordan Walsh.
North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes Jr signs with Arkansas despite late push from Oklahoma
By Kyle Sutherland NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas football had a successful start to the early signing period, securing 19 of its 20 commits for the 2023 class to finish at No. 22 in the 247 Sports rankings. Headlining the day for in-state prospects was North Little Rock defensive ...
hogville.net
Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
hogville.net
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
hogville.net
No. 17/19 Razorbacks Drop First Game of Season
SAN DIEGO – The No. 17/19 Arkansas Women’s Basketball team came into Tuesday’s opening round game at the San Diego Invitational having started the season 13-0, but No. 16/15 Oregon put the Razorbacks’ undefeated start to a halt. In a highly competitive game, Arkansas led by seven points with 8:30 left in the game, but Oregon made big shots down the stretch and Arkansas was unable to make a field goal for over six minutes, leading to an 85-78 loss. Samara Spencer continued her great play with her first career double-double off 20 points and a career-high 10 assists, while Erynn Barnum also logged a 20-piece with 22 points and nine boards.
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
hogville.net
Hogs hoping to have successful early signing period
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are hoping for a successful early signing period that begins Wednesday and concludes on Friday. They currently have 20 high school commitments to go with three from the transfer portal. It’s always possible someone on Arkansas’ list could still flip to another school or the Razorbacks could flip a recruit from elsewhere. The Razorbacks have already had three players go back on verbal commitments.
5newsonline.com
Bentonville football player Joey Su'a takes inspiring path to become a Razorback
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Monday was a day some didn't think was possible for Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su'a. "We had a meeting a couple of years ago with Joey's academic staff and teachers and I mentioned Joey has a real possibility of making it D-I and they laughed," said Joe Su'a, Joey's father.
hogville.net
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal. Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
hogville.net
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
hogville.net
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
One way to move up the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is to keep beating the teams ahead of you. That’s what No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) will try to do when it faces No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST in the four-team San Diego Invitational, which will be held at Pechanga Arena and televised by Flo Hoops.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas’ Bread & Butter Position Takes Hit with Latest Portal Entry
FAYETTEVILLE — Suspended offensive lineman Jalen St John entered the transfer portal Monday night, becoming the latest departure from the Arkansas football team. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis had been serving an indefinite suspension stemming from a felony theft arrest since the week of the Missouri game. When...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
A complete list of Arkansas prep football D-I signees
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Jimmy Jones The football early signing period kicked off on Wednesday morning and will go through Friday. Below is a compiled list of players who have or are expected to sign at some point this week. If you know of any additions or corrections to the list, ...
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps signing day
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – National Signing Day is in the books for 2023, and Sam Pittman sits down with the media to recap the Razorbacks’ class. Pittman speaks to the nineteen high school kids who signed, but also the four transfers coming out of the portal.
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas HC Eric Musselman previews UNC Asheville game
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Head Coach Eric Musselman sits down with the media to talk about the Razorback’s upcoming match-up with UNC Asheville. For the entire interview, check the video above.
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman among ranked teams
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Comments / 1