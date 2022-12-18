Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) active and starting for Clippers on Wednesday, John Wall to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie jackson (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson will make his 30th start this season after sitting out two games with Achilles soreness. In a role with a minutes restriction, our models project Jackson to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Jayson Tatum (personal) on Wednesday for inactive Marcus Smart (illness)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Tatum will make his return after Boston's star sat out one game for personal reasons. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Tatum to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Tatum's projection includes 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Josh Giddey (iilness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will return to the court after he was sidelined two games with an illness. In a matchup versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley for inactive Quentin Grimes (ankle) on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Toronto Raptors. Quickley will make his first start this season after Quentin Grimes was ruled out with an ankle ailment. In 28.9 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Quickley to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 11.5...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Payton Pritchard on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Pritchard will make his first start this season after Grant Williams was sent to the bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 198.9 minutes this season, Pritchard is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
