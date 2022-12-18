ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Josh Giddey (iilness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will return to the court after he was sidelined two games with an illness. In a matchup versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Payton Pritchard on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Pritchard will make his first start this season after Grant Williams was sent to the bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 198.9 minutes this season, Pritchard is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy