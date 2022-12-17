J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance was wrongly revoked, energy secretary says

Read full article on original website
Related
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years, Democrats say
The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, a Democrat-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee's probe said it found that only one audit was started while Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The findings were...
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
Trump reported negative income four times between 2015 and 2020
The House Ways and Means Committee will soon be making good on a campaign promise that former President Donald Trump left unfulfilled. Six years of Trump’s tax returns, including all four years of his Presidency, will be made public.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
Exclusive-TikTok steps up efforts to clinch U.S. security deal
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Popular short-video app TikTok is offering to operate more of its business at arm's length and subject it to outside scrutiny as it tries to convince the U.S. government to allow it to remain under the ownership of Chinese technology company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.
A House panel voted to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns
The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to release a report related to former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The report covers 2015 through 2020 of the former president's tax filings. In a vote split along party lines, the Democrats on the panel voted in support of the...
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
The Postal Service pledges to move to an all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The post...
WATCH LIVE: Ukraine's President Zelenskyy addresses Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that...
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearing Monday, where they referred former President Donald...
Sam Bankman-Fried is extradited to the U.S. as two former FTX employees turn on him
Sam Bankman-Fried is being extradited to the United States from his home in the Bahamas, to face a long list of charges related to the downfall of the crypto exchange he founded, FTX. The 30-year-old is in FBI custody and on his way back to the United States, the U.S....
Investors prefer bonds: How sleepy government bonds became the hot investment of 2022
Move over, crypto. The hot investment of 2022 is way sleepier but a lot more stable. It's U.S. government bonds. A few weeks ago, so many people scrambled to get in on the asset that they crashed the Treasury's website. "It's been a wild couple of months here," said David...
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
5 takeaways from the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol referred former President Donald Trump for four criminal charges related to an insurrection that he inspired because he couldn't publicly accept that he'd lost an election. In the face of it all, that former president already announced...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0