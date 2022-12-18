ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 55

Myistcat
4d ago

I'm sorry this person lost their life, but if mothers are birthing persons and chest feeders than a Trans woman is a Trans person. This is keeping with the current narrative of biology doesn't count.

Reply(2)
12
thepurpleme
4d ago

Sad. I hope it was not a hate crime. I'm not sure why the article feels the need to identify them as transgender, instead of just woman.

Reply(2)
18
Brenda Begay
4d ago

One ran with beer out of Circle K with high heels. He was hit by a truck. They found almost 600 dollars on him. Running with heels is strange to do. If you planned to run with beer wouldn't you put tennis Shoes on?

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101

A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR News

Child hospitalized after drowning incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the drowning report around 3:20 p.m. near 40th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A child, whose gender and age was not made...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform deployed a grappler, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Teenage Boy Kidnapped, Man Shot in Armed Phoenix Home Invasion

Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in locating a 17-year-old boy after two armed suspects kidnapped the boy overnight after shooting a man in an apparent home invasion. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in West Phoenix on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa police arrest suspect in Sunday night triple shooting

Mesa police have arrested a suspect in connection to a triple shooting on Sunday night that left three men hospitalized. Daniel Berrelleza Reyes, 23, was arrested on Monday after a fight broke out resulting in three people being shot in the area of South Temple Street and East Broadway Road.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale police mourning loss of lieutenant who died from cancer

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department announced on Wednesday that a lieutenant on the force lost his nearly six-year battle with cancer. The department said that Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman served in various positions over almost 20 years and lived his life under the motto “be kind.”
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy