Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72 was born December 9, 1950, and passed away December 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate.

HEIDELBERG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO