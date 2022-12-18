Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
impact601.com
No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64
JACKSON ST. (1-11) Jones 1-5 3-4 5, T.Young 3-12 0-0 7, Evans 6-12 4-4 19, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, C.Young 1-8 1-3 4, Adams 3-8 2-2 8, Cook 2-6 2-2 6, Mansel 3-4 0-0 6, Cornelius 2-5 0-0 5, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 12-15 64.
impact601.com
North Alabama 66, Mississippi 65
NORTH ALABAMA (7-5) Braster 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 0-3 1-2 1, Johnson 5-10 0-0 11, Ortiz 7-15 2-3 22, Soucie 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 9-12 1-1 19, Howell 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaosi 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 2-4 0-2 5, Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Kuhl 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 7-12 66.
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
impact601.com
Harry Thomas "Tommy" Satterthwaite
Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72 was born December 9, 1950, and passed away December 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate.
impact601.com
Ronald Lewis Buckley
Ronald Lewis Buckley, 77, of Bay Springs, MS, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Monday, November 26, 1945, in Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Berean Bible Church,...
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five)
impact601.com
Lenora Frances Boyanton
Lenora Frances Boyanton, 81 of Raleigh, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the MS Care Center of Raleigh. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Leaf River Cemetery. Dr. Danny Dickerson will officiate. She was born Friday, June 6, 1941 in Laurel....
Comments / 0