impact601.com
Mississippi St. 83, Old Dominion 47
OLD DOMINION (8-4) Young 4-10 2-2 10, Duckett 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 1-7 1-2 4, Dickens 5-14 1-2 14, McLaughlin 1-10 0-0 2, Fontana 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Angeles 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 18-62 7-10 47.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Caleb Bryant, DL out of Mississippi, announces SEC commitment
Caleb Bryant has made the call and the 3-star defensive lineman is staying in the state of Mississippi. The Vicksburg native announced on social media that he’s committing to Mississippi State. Bryant was previous committed to Utah before he re-opened his recruitment in August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant is...
ourmshome.com
Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense
The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, eight, four; FB: nine) (one, five, seven; FB: four) (five, zero, nine, five; FB: nine) (eight, one, seven, two; FB: four) Match 5. 04-06-09-24-35 (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $82,000. Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier:...
Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
wcbi.com
New Year, New Scratch-Offs
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery retailers will have three new scratch-off games available starting Friday, Dec. 30. What better way to kick off the New Year?. $1—Did I Win?: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.90. Win up to $5,000. $2—Tic Tac Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.85. Win...
chattanoogacw.com
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
breezynews.com
Hard Freeze Watch Posted
..HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 above possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Ensure that space heaters or other alternative heating sources are at least three feet from anything flammable, are not left unattended, and have sufficient ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
WLBT
Hospitals detail impacts of strained ICU capacity in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve heard warnings about full hospitals. It was a real problem during COVID surges the last couple of years. While the virus is less of a problem now, the strain it put on the healthcare system is lingering. Mississippi hospitals are struggling to get the...
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WLOX
South Mississippi braces for cold winter blast this week
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Here in the South many are not used to having a cold winter Christmas, so this year will be the first for some. Now is the time to start thinking about protecting the three P’s: Pipes, Plants and Pets. First, plants. Florist Polly Cuevas said...
