4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky senator Karen Berg's transgender son dies age 24
Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau 'long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance.'
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Body found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago ID'd as missing Columbus woman
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A body that was found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago has been identified as a Columbus woman. Kentucky State Police announced the woman who was found on the side of a road in 1988 was identified as Linda Bennett. In May of that...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm's first recruiting class at UofL will be a good one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Immediately after being hired as Louisville's new football coach on Dec. 7, and before his introduction to UofL fans and media the next day, Jeff Brohm was on the phone to recruits. And it looks as if it could pay off with his inaugural class being one of the best groups ever for the Cardinals.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
Was This Kentucky Man the Oldest Person Who Ever Lived?
In all my family research, I've never run across anyone who was a centenarian. And I'm sure, statistically, the rate of those who live past 100 is generally low. As a matter of fact (or maybe supposition), my aunt in New Mexico may be the first family member who has lived into their 90s. Aunt Jo is 91.
Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3
The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
WHAS 11
Louisville father remembered after tragic crash on Greenbelt Highway
Louisville police said a semi-truck collided with 41-year-old Donald Gregory on the Greenbelt Highway on Dec. 14. His sons talks about what his father meant to him.
Comments / 11