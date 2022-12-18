Air Force fullback Brad Roberts opts to remain grateful, not dwell on impact COVID had on his career

Air Force running back Brad Roberts is followed by the Colorado State defense on the way to a touchdown in the second quarter of a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday. The Falcons beat the Rams 24-12. JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Brad Roberts has moved the ball forward a total of 3,444 yards in his Air Force career.

His runs have included just 19 lost yards.

This is a player who isn’t interested in moving or looking backward, and that is just as true with a mindset that prevents him from thinking of what might have been.

“I try, honestly, not to live too much in the past,” Roberts said. “Obviously it will cross your mind, ‘Oh, this could have happened,’ or, ‘This could have happened.’ ... There could have been so many different what-ifs. You can’t really live in that what-if kind of cycle.”

Roberts enters Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl against Baylor (6-6) with 3,425 net rushing yards. Only Dee Dowis (3,612 yards from 1986-1989) and Asher Clark (3,594 yards from 2008-2011) had more in Air Force (9-3) history.

Considering Roberts has averaged 185.5 rushing yards over his past two games – and he’ll enter the bowl game with a month of rest for a body that has endured the most carries in program history – it is not outside the realm of possibility that he could catch Dowis and Clark on Thursday.

But had a few things gone differently, he might already be the program’s all-time rushing champion.

During Roberts’ sophomore year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons played only six games. He missed two of those not because he was injured or had contracted the virus, but because contact tracing protocols after his roommate tested positive put him out for 14 days.

“Which ended up being longer than actually getting COVID,” he said.

Air Force lost both games Roberts missed, falling to San Jose State and Boise State.

“It was extremely hurtful, just watching our team play,” Roberts said.

Roberts averaged 115.3 yards per game as a sophomore. The math makes it clear where he could already sit on the all-time rushing chart.

But, again, Roberts opts to see the positive. He remembers traveling with the team to the Cheez-It Bowl in 2019 during a freshman season in which he – like most Air Force freshmen – didn’t see any playing time.

“Going to the Cheez-It Bowl, watching all those guys ahead of you just cap off a win over Washington State,” Roberts said, “I remember talking to some of my buddies freshman year, like, I don’t care what role I have to play, I just want to be on the field. I want to be able to contribute to this team. I finally got my shot sophomore year and everything kind of skyrocketed.”

As a junior in 2021, Roberts took advantage of his first full season and ran for 1,352 – then the third-most in a single-season in team history.

This year he has set the single-season mark with 1,612 yards, blowing past the previous mark of 1,494 set by Beau Morgan in 1996.

The future for Roberts grew complicated this week, with Congress passing a military funding bill that includes a provision that would end the policy that allows athletes to delay their service time while pursuing professional sports.

Incoming Texas congressman Wesley Hunt, a West Point graduate, posted a series of tweets on Saturday saying he would fight to have current athletes at service academies grandfathered in under the former rules.

“We allow concessions for academic excellence for Rhodes, Marshall and Truman Scholars, and being drafted into the NFL meets the level of standard that requires an exception,” Hunt tweeted.

Clearly this is an issue that is not yet resolved. Roberts has said it his intention to pursue the NFL and hopes to come into his Pro Day workout or NFL Combine at around 215 pounds and running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. But also has said he understands he signed up to serve in the Air Force.

If more what-ifs are thrown in his path, it’s clear Roberts understands how to deal with them.

“It wasn’t the way I predicted it,” he said of his career to this point. “But I’m extremely grateful for everything that’s happened.”