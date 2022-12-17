ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Local kids get the chance to make their own ornaments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids showed off their creative side at Deming Park on Wednesday. Kids got to make their own original ornaments at the city of Terre Haute's annual ornament decorating event. While young artists got to work, they also enjoyed some hot chocolate. To go with...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Mecca receives funding to start schoolhouse repairs

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Mecca will receive state funding to start the repair process for its old schoolhouse. Indiana Landmarks awarded the town a $3,000 grant. A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building.
MECCA, IN
WTHI

New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA. Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story." It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day. Bringman and her husband wrote...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Hypothermia claims the life of homeless Paris, Ill. man

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Edgar County say a homeless person has died from hypothermia. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett identified the victim as 61-year-old George W. Heath. Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:30 Wednesday morning from a friend of Heath's saying he found the man...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Farmersburg to get new community center

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place. The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building...
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

CLAY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT. PREPS FOR STORM 5 PM

Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one. Officials with the highway department say they're ready for the incoming storm. Still, they're looking to hire more workers for the next one.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local road crews are preparing roads for holiday travel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With ice and snow on the way, street crews are hard at work, preparing for the worst. Thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. Knowing the weather can quickly change, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says they are closely watching...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

McCoskey Signs with ISU Football

THS Senior O-Linemen ready to make an impact with the Sycamores. Terre Haute South Offensive Lineman Jude McCoskey Signs with ISU. McCoskey turns down five other D-1 offers to stick close to home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County officials take their oath of office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Vigo County officials took their oath of office on Wednesday. The Vigo County courthouse was packed on Wednesday afternoon where 36 people who were either newly elected or re-elected to their county positions took their oaths. This included the sheriff, surveyor, assessor, township...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU Football Lands 17 New Recruits

Coach Mallory and his staff pulled in 17 signees Wednesday, 16 of which are high school seniors and four of those are from the Wabash Valley. Mallory says his current group of players played a big role in the recruitment of this new class of Sycamores. Interview Courtesy: Luke Martin/ISU...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

