Local boy spreads kindness and holiday joy for kids in Union Hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A boy and his grandmother have teamed up to make the holidays extra special for those in the hospital. Owen Farnsworth and his grandma Patti have put together care packages for kids at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. They sew together handmade tote bags and...
Local kids get the chance to make their own ornaments
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids showed off their creative side at Deming Park on Wednesday. Kids got to make their own original ornaments at the city of Terre Haute's annual ornament decorating event. While young artists got to work, they also enjoyed some hot chocolate. To go with...
Mecca receives funding to start schoolhouse repairs
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Mecca will receive state funding to start the repair process for its old schoolhouse. Indiana Landmarks awarded the town a $3,000 grant. A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building.
New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA. Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story." It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day. Bringman and her husband wrote...
With extreme cold temperatures coming - Reach Services offers a warming center for the homeless
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With a forecast of very cold wind chill and temperatures that feel like 0 or below, Reach Services offers shelter and food for the homeless. Warming centers are often the only place for homeless people to escape from extreme temperatures. The Pathways Day Center in...
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
Hypothermia claims the life of homeless Paris, Ill. man
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Edgar County say a homeless person has died from hypothermia. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett identified the victim as 61-year-old George W. Heath. Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:30 Wednesday morning from a friend of Heath's saying he found the man...
Wabash Valley children are in need of foster parents, especially during the holiday season. Here's how two local women are helping
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local child welfare advocates are asking you to consider fostering children this holiday season. Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rate in Indiana. That combined with a shortage of foster parents around the holidays has put a strain on the foster...
Farmersburg to get new community center
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place. The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building...
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
CLAY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT. PREPS FOR STORM 5 PM
Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one. Officials with the highway department say they're ready for the incoming storm. Still, they're looking to hire more workers for the next one.
Local road crews are preparing roads for holiday travel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With ice and snow on the way, street crews are hard at work, preparing for the worst. Thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. Knowing the weather can quickly change, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says they are closely watching...
Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Highway Department is prepared for the incoming snow. Crews with the department have been prepping for the winter since early fall. During this time, crews fill sandboxes, sharpen blades, and perform maintenance on vehicles. News10 spoke with Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders. He...
"This is probably one of the biggest years we have ever had" - City of Terre Haute has a record-breaking year for touris
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city saw a record-breaking year for tourism this year. Mayor Duke Bennett with the city of Terre Haute says 2022 was one of the city's most successful years of growth. And this is just the beginning of what's to come. "It's always...
McCoskey Signs with ISU Football
THS Senior O-Linemen ready to make an impact with the Sycamores. Terre Haute South Offensive Lineman Jude McCoskey Signs with ISU. McCoskey turns down five other D-1 offers to stick close to home.
"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion. Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County. The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished. In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion...
Vigo County officials take their oath of office
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Vigo County officials took their oath of office on Wednesday. The Vigo County courthouse was packed on Wednesday afternoon where 36 people who were either newly elected or re-elected to their county positions took their oaths. This included the sheriff, surveyor, assessor, township...
Bundling up and strapping in - how to keep your kids safe and warm while traveling
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is creeping in, and millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. As temperatures drop, puffy jackets are a go-to in keeping kids warm in their car seats, but it's more dangerous than you might think. Nearly 90% of parents are using...
ISU Football Lands 17 New Recruits
Coach Mallory and his staff pulled in 17 signees Wednesday, 16 of which are high school seniors and four of those are from the Wabash Valley. Mallory says his current group of players played a big role in the recruitment of this new class of Sycamores. Interview Courtesy: Luke Martin/ISU...
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co. A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim.
