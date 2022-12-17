ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Arkansas deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lisa Brence, Anna Darling
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8jnL_0jmPdZ4r00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville, Arkansas, during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event on Saturday.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, was on duty during the Wreath Across America procession on December 17 when he was hit by a truck, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8gWZ_0jmPdZ4r00
Detective Paul Newell, 51 (Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on Walton Boulevard.

Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation

The Benton County Division of Public Safety released a statement via Facebook Saturday morning, saying in part:

“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office lost a great deputy this morning during a motorcycle escort crash. Please keep the family and the law enforcement brothers and sisters in your prayers…”

Later that morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified Newell as the person killed.

According to BCSO, Newell had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1998, starting in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.

Detective Newell was one of the law enforcement officers escorting large trucks for a Wreaths Across America event.

The annual Wreaths Across America event took place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck

According to a veteran attending the Wreaths Across America event, there were a total of three trucks scheduled to deliver wreaths to the Fayetteville National Cemetery, each from a Northwest Arkansas-based company: Walmart, Tyson and J.B. Hunt. According to the veteran, who did not want to be identified, the Walmart truck did not deliver its wreaths. KNWA/FOX24 staff on the scene in Bentonville Saturday morning saw a Walmart truck pulled over on the side of the road after the accident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQBSh_0jmPdZ4r00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SX1S_0jmPdZ4r00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lb1aa_0jmPdZ4r00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34imEz_0jmPdZ4r00

A Walmart spokesperson sent KNWA/FOX24 the following statement:

“We’re heartbroken about this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with Deputy Paul Newell’s loved ones. We value our partnerships with local law enforcement and will be cooperating with the investigation.”

Walmart

A Wreath Across America spokesperson sent KNWA/FOX24 the following statement:

“Wreaths Across America is devastated to learn of this tragic accident and will keep Detective Newell’s family, colleagues and friends in our prayers.”

Wreaths Across America

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the Bentonville Police Department for further information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker

Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy