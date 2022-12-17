Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few months, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been touching the lives of flood survivors across Eastern Kentucky. Thanks to generous donors across the state, nation, and even the globe, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been able to raise $300,000 that has been used to purchase space heaters, Visa gift cards, and other items for families in need.
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
fox56news.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
q95fm.net
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Holding Candlelight Vigil, Asks Community to Join in Prayers as Shelter is Overcrowded
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard is hosting a candlelight vigil Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 pm. The shelter is hosting the vigil to gather people in prayer, as the shelter is nearly double capacity and can’t adopt or send animals to rescues as fast as they are coming in.
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
wymt.com
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At WYMT, we pride ourselves on doing our best to be as accurate as we can when it comes to weather that can impact your life. We bump that level up a few notches in the wintertime when there is a chance for significant snow. You...
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
WSAZ
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
WKYT 27
Legendary head coach BB King dies
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area. BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died. During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship...
wymt.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
q95fm.net
One Person Dead Following Crash In Letcher County
One person is confirmed to have died in a car crash on Sunday afternoon. The crash took place on Kentucky Highway 588, near the Uz Community. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Shane Michael Gross, of Linefork, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the Whitesburg ARH...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Following Brief Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County was arrested following a brief chase with law enforcement. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a tip concerning the location of 26-year-old Josh Allen, who was wanted on several warrants. Allen was found driving along US 23, at Shelby Valley. Troopers attempted...
