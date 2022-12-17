ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

WKYT 27

Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few months, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been touching the lives of flood survivors across Eastern Kentucky. Thanks to generous donors across the state, nation, and even the globe, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been able to raise $300,000 that has been used to purchase space heaters, Visa gift cards, and other items for families in need.
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man

Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home

PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
Legendary head coach BB King dies

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area. BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died. During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
One Person Dead Following Crash In Letcher County

One person is confirmed to have died in a car crash on Sunday afternoon. The crash took place on Kentucky Highway 588, near the Uz Community. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Shane Michael Gross, of Linefork, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the Whitesburg ARH...
Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Following Brief Chase With Police

A man out of Pike County was arrested following a brief chase with law enforcement. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a tip concerning the location of 26-year-old Josh Allen, who was wanted on several warrants. Allen was found driving along US 23, at Shelby Valley. Troopers attempted...
