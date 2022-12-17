Read full article on original website
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few months, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been touching the lives of flood survivors across Eastern Kentucky. Thanks to generous donors across the state, nation, and even the globe, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been able to raise $300,000 that has been used to purchase space heaters, Visa gift cards, and other items for families in need.
Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
fox56news.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
q95fm.net
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Holding Candlelight Vigil, Asks Community to Join in Prayers as Shelter is Overcrowded
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard is hosting a candlelight vigil Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 pm. The shelter is hosting the vigil to gather people in prayer, as the shelter is nearly double capacity and can’t adopt or send animals to rescues as fast as they are coming in.
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
WKYT 27
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
wymt.com
Office building destroyed in Bell County fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire left one office building destroyed in Bell County. Just after 6:20 Sunday morning, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to the Bell County Coal Company offices on Highway 72 just outside Middlesboro. Several departments fought to contain the flames, but...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Cleared On Murder Charge, Remains In Custody
A Pike County man, who was charged with murder following a shooting that took place earlier this year, has now been cleared of the charge. 57-year-old Monroe Jackson, of Caney Drive, was arrested on the 19th of September following the shooting death of Ryan Hurst, who died in Jackson’s home.
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
wklw.com
One Dies In Letcher Co Crash
A person is dead after a crash in Letcher Co. Officials have confirmed the death which happened yesterday afternoon on Highway 588 near the Uz community. The victim has not yet been identified but reports suggest they were driving alone at the time. They were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. More information is expected to be released soon.
wtloam.com
Missing Bell County Man Found Dead
Bell County police were called out to reports of a body found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton was reported missing on December 12th. The cause of death is still under investigation.
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
wymt.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
