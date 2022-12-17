Read full article on original website
Tunisia's Powerful Union Steps up President's Criticism After Low Election Turnout
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful national trade union on Tuesday ratcheted up its criticism of President Kais Saied after a dismal turnout at the national election, urging the country's civil society to not remain silent. Only 11.2% of the country's eligible voters participated in the election last week. UGTT leader...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Russia's Wagner Group officers hide in cover and watch with drones as 'expendable' troops are sent to die in Ukraine, UK intel says
The update said the Wagner Group private militia keeps its experience leaders far from danger while letting poorly-trained conscripts get slaughtered.
Rabuka promises change after winning close Fiji election
Sitiveni Rabuka has won a close election in Fiji and is promising change as the South Pacific nation's first new leader in 16 years
Slovakia to Enter 2023 With Provisional Budget Amid Political Crisis
(Reuters) - Slovakia will start 2023 with a provisional budget as parties in parliament could not agree on spending changes after the country's minority centre-right government lost a no-confidence vote last week, parliament speaker Boris Kollar said on Monday. Operating under a provisional budget for about 10 days will hinder...
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
Iranian Minister Says Spoke to Saudi Counterpart at Jordan Conference
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day, the highest-level encounter reported between officials from the rival states since they cut ties in 2016. The Middle East's leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim...
Spain: Top court puts brakes on govt in unprecedented move
MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s top court has handed down a ruling preventing the upper house of Parliament from debating and voting on an amendment to the country's penal code — an unprecedented interference in the legislature that foreshadows potential political turmoil for the leftist coalition government heading into election year.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala
Ukraine Defence Chief Hopes Belarus Won't Join Any Russian Offensive
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister said on Tuesday that Russia could prepare an attack force in Belarus to launch a new offensive on Ukraine, but that he hoped Minsk's troops wouldn't take part. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and other Ukrainian officials have suggested Moscow could attempt a winter offensive...
'Qatargate' scandal casts light on 'untouchable' EU lawmakers
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - As a corruption scandal rocks the European Parliament, lawmakers and campaign groups say a lack of asset declarations, little reporting on contacts with third countries and barely any sanctions created an environment where rule-breaking could go unpunished or undetected.
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
Peru Declares Mexican Ambassador in Lima Persona Non Grata
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's government on Tuesday declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima 'persona non grata' and gave the diplomat 72 hours to leave the country, said Peru's Foreign Minister. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
Zelenskiy Shows up Stuttering Russian Offensive by Visiting Frontline City
KYIV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said he made the surprise trip...
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world
Kyiv Region Says Russian Drone Attack Caused 'Fairly Serious' Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's drone attack caused "fairly serious" damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical...
Exclusive-Russian-Annexed Crimea Showers Syria With Wheat, Ukraine Cries Foul
LONDON/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Using a low-profile fleet of ships under U.S. sanctions, Syria has this year sharply increased wheat imports from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that Russia annexed from Ukraine, a sign of tightening economic ties between two allies shunned by the West. Wheat sent to Syria from...
U.S. Sees 'Conflicting' Views in Russia on Fresh Ukraine Offensive
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out. The 10-month-old conflict prompted by Russia's invasion of...
EU Tells Iran to Halt Repression, Support for Russia
DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) - The EU foreign policy chief told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and its repression of protesters at home, reflecting diplomatic tensions with efforts to revive a nuclear deal at a standstill. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said...
