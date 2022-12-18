Read full article on original website
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
rmef.org
New Mexico Issues Poached Elk Alert
Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. We need your help identifying any individuals or information you may know...
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
wyo4news.com
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Explosion on Colorado Bike Trail Leaves One Injured
Colorado officials are reporting a fiery explosion that occurred along a bike trail early Sunday morning. According to reports, fire crews from Colorado’s Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of a fiery blast along the bike trail. This popular bike trail rests along the Poudre River in Colorado, officials note. The explosion occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18, according to reports on the incident. One person has been taken to the hospital in the wake of this incident, officials say.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
Tremors recorded in Texas shale
Seismic activity follows a magnitude-5.4 tremor Friday near Midland, Texas.
Temperature drops 32 degrees in 9 minutes! Arctic front headed to Colorado
"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state. According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
wtmj.com
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
wtmj.com
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits
Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier
A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
