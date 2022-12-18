ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
rmef.org

New Mexico Issues Poached Elk Alert

Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. We need your help identifying any individuals or information you may know...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KCAU 9 News

SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust

Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Outsider.com

Explosion on Colorado Bike Trail Leaves One Injured

Colorado officials are reporting a fiery explosion that occurred along a bike trail early Sunday morning. According to reports, fire crews from Colorado’s Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of a fiery blast along the bike trail. This popular bike trail rests along the Poudre River in Colorado, officials note. The explosion occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18, according to reports on the incident. One person has been taken to the hospital in the wake of this incident, officials say.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
wtmj.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
wtmj.com

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtmj.com

California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits

Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED  Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
CASTLE PINES, CO
Magnolia State Live

Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier

A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

